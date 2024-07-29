Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward Griffin Loughran for 2024-25 Season

July 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager & Associate Head Coach Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has signed forward Griffin Loughran to an ECHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

Loughran, 25, comes to Worcester as a rookie after finishing the 2023-24 season with the Savannah Ghost Pirates. He played in five games for Savannah while recording two assists. The Orchard Park, NY native played five seasons of NCAA hockey between Northern Michigan University, Michigan State, and Canisius College from 2018-19 to 2023-24. Over his collegiate career, the 5'7", 146lb forward had 99 points in 131 games played to go with 315 penalty minutes. Loughran was named the WCHA scoring champion with Northern Michigan after scoring 32 points in-conference.

"Griff is a great player who has produced at every level," Tuzzolino said. "He makes up for his size with huge confidence and compete levels. He will do a great job pushing the culture and pace we want."

Prior to collegiate hockey, Loughran played in 50 games for the Fargo Force of the United States Hockey League, scoring 42 points (18G, 24A) en route to winning the Clark Cup and being named Clark Cup MVP. Loughran scored nine points (7G, 2A) in 13 games played in the Force's playoff run.

"I got a little taste at the end of my college season, now I'm really looking forward to getting a full season under my belt," Loughran said. "I've been to Worcester to play against Holy Cross, I love everything about the city. It's pretty close to Boston, and the people were great there. Everyone's coming in with a chip on their shoulder, which I can get behind. I'm really excited to get going."

The Railers have announced nine players officially signed for the 2024-25 season as Loughran joins John Muse, Cole Donhauser, Ryan Verrier, Colin Jacobs, Connor Welsh, Anthony Callin, JD Dudek, and Anthony Repaci as the nine signees. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

