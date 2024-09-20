Solar Bears Add Forward Carson Focht
September 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced forward Carson Focht has agreed to terms on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2024-25 season.
Focht, 24, joins the Solar Bears for his fifth professional season upcoming in October. The Regina, Saskatchewan native appeared in 43 games last season for the Tulsa Oilers, scoring 22 points (8g-14) and appeared in two American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Henderson Silver Knights.
In total, the 6-foot-1, 181-pound forward has appeared in 92 ECHL games over three seasons with Kalamazoo, Florida and Tulsa scoring 46 points (14g-32a) and 74 AHL games over four seasons with Utica, Abbotsford and Henderson scoring 24 points (9g-15a).
Prior to his professional career, Focht played parts of five seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with Tri-City and Calgary. In 262 games, Focht tallied 161 points (74g-87a).
Focht was drafted by the Vancouver Canucks in the fifth round, 133rd overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft.
Solar Bears 2024 Preseason Roster:
Forwards: Tyler Bird, Alex Frye, Brayden Low, Spencer Kersten, Tanner Schachle, Aaron Luchuk, Ryan Mahshie, Kohei Sato, Jesse Jacques, Jarrett Lee, Carson Focht
Defensemen: Chandler Romeo, Robbie Stucker, Avery Winslow, Matt Stief, Ben Carroll, Wyatt Wilson, Jimmy Mazza
Goaltenders: Alexis Gravel
