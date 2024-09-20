Thunder Announces 2024-25 Promotional Schedule

September 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to reveal the 2024-25 Promotional Schedule.

The 33rd season of Thunder hockey begins at home on Friday, October 18 against the Kansas City Mavericks, presented by UBuildIt.

New this year will be fan-friendly promotions that feature internet sensation Blippi and Peppa Pig as well as the return of PAW Patrol and Bluey.

Every Wednesday will be our Ollie's Bargain Outlet Winning Weeknight, which includes four tickets and a $20 gift card to Ollie's Bargain Outlet for just $80.

Below is the full promotional schedule:

Oct. 18 - Opening Night, presented by UBuildIt

Oct. 25 - QuikTrip Buy In

Nov. 1 - Team Poster Night, presented by Wichita Brewing Company and Rose Harvest Design

Nov. 2 - Blippi

Nov. 3 - Post Game Skate

Nov. 8 - Best Body Shop Night and Youth Jersey Four-Pack

Nov. 10 - 1st Responders Night and Post Game Skate

Nov. 13 - Educational Day Game, presented by Kansas Strong, SCHEELS and Golden Plains Credit Union (10:30 a.m.)

Nov. 20 - Ollie's Bargain Outlet Winning Weeknight

*Nov. 22 - PAW Patrol Featuring Chase & Marshall, presented by Burns & McDonnell and Wichita Furniture & Mattress

Nov. 27 - Country Night and Ollie's Bargain Outlet Winning Weeknight

Nov. 29 - QuikTrip Buy In and Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Hajoca

Nov. 30 - Bluey and Pucks 'N Pups, presented by Little Buster's Sports Bar & Grill

Dec. 1 - Jump Start Buy In and Post Game Skate

Dec. 21 - QuikTrip Buy In

Dec. 28 - Peppa Pig

*Jan. 4 - #ILOVEWICHITA Night, presented by Davis-Moore, Augusta Flight Center, Big Fish Bail Bonds, Hajoca and US Mortgage

Jan 10 - Frozen Yoga

*Jan. 11 - Military Appreciation Night, presented by Kansas Strong, Case & Associates, Bonefish Grill and Golden Plains Credit Union

*Jan. 12 - PAW Patrol featuring Skye & Rubble and Post Game Skate

Jan. 15 - Ollie's Bargain Outlet Winning Weeknight

Feb. 11 - Ollie's Bargain Outlet Winning Weeknight

Feb. 14 - Suiteheart Date Night

*Feb. 15 - Star Wars and Scout Night

Feb. 16 - Faith & Family Night

Feb. 28 - QuikTrip Buy In and Toyota Community Night

Mar. 1 - Bluey and Bingo, presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas and Pucks 'N Pups, presented by IHOP

Mar. 13 - Awful Night

*Mar. 14 - Thunderdog's Birthday Bash and Healthcare Champions Night, presented by Sonic, McPherson College, Wichita Furniture & Mattress and Jump Start

*Mar. 28 - QuikTrip Buy In and Affiliate Night, presented by Sharky's Island Bites

*April 6 - Toyota FanFest, Autism Acceptance Night, presented by Wichita State University Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders and Team Photo Giveaway, presented by BG Products

Note: * indicates specialty jersey

Single game tickets are on sale now. Don't miss the action as we hit the ice on October 18 against the Kansas City Mavericks.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.