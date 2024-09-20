Thunder Announces 2024-25 Promotional Schedule
September 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to reveal the 2024-25 Promotional Schedule.
The 33rd season of Thunder hockey begins at home on Friday, October 18 against the Kansas City Mavericks, presented by UBuildIt.
New this year will be fan-friendly promotions that feature internet sensation Blippi and Peppa Pig as well as the return of PAW Patrol and Bluey.
Every Wednesday will be our Ollie's Bargain Outlet Winning Weeknight, which includes four tickets and a $20 gift card to Ollie's Bargain Outlet for just $80.
Below is the full promotional schedule:
Oct. 18 - Opening Night, presented by UBuildIt
Oct. 25 - QuikTrip Buy In
Nov. 1 - Team Poster Night, presented by Wichita Brewing Company and Rose Harvest Design
Nov. 2 - Blippi
Nov. 3 - Post Game Skate
Nov. 8 - Best Body Shop Night and Youth Jersey Four-Pack
Nov. 10 - 1st Responders Night and Post Game Skate
Nov. 13 - Educational Day Game, presented by Kansas Strong, SCHEELS and Golden Plains Credit Union (10:30 a.m.)
Nov. 20 - Ollie's Bargain Outlet Winning Weeknight
*Nov. 22 - PAW Patrol Featuring Chase & Marshall, presented by Burns & McDonnell and Wichita Furniture & Mattress
Nov. 27 - Country Night and Ollie's Bargain Outlet Winning Weeknight
Nov. 29 - QuikTrip Buy In and Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Hajoca
Nov. 30 - Bluey and Pucks 'N Pups, presented by Little Buster's Sports Bar & Grill
Dec. 1 - Jump Start Buy In and Post Game Skate
Dec. 21 - QuikTrip Buy In
Dec. 28 - Peppa Pig
*Jan. 4 - #ILOVEWICHITA Night, presented by Davis-Moore, Augusta Flight Center, Big Fish Bail Bonds, Hajoca and US Mortgage
Jan 10 - Frozen Yoga
*Jan. 11 - Military Appreciation Night, presented by Kansas Strong, Case & Associates, Bonefish Grill and Golden Plains Credit Union
*Jan. 12 - PAW Patrol featuring Skye & Rubble and Post Game Skate
Jan. 15 - Ollie's Bargain Outlet Winning Weeknight
Feb. 11 - Ollie's Bargain Outlet Winning Weeknight
Feb. 14 - Suiteheart Date Night
*Feb. 15 - Star Wars and Scout Night
Feb. 16 - Faith & Family Night
Feb. 28 - QuikTrip Buy In and Toyota Community Night
Mar. 1 - Bluey and Bingo, presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas and Pucks 'N Pups, presented by IHOP
Mar. 13 - Awful Night
*Mar. 14 - Thunderdog's Birthday Bash and Healthcare Champions Night, presented by Sonic, McPherson College, Wichita Furniture & Mattress and Jump Start
*Mar. 28 - QuikTrip Buy In and Affiliate Night, presented by Sharky's Island Bites
*April 6 - Toyota FanFest, Autism Acceptance Night, presented by Wichita State University Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders and Team Photo Giveaway, presented by BG Products
Note: * indicates specialty jersey
Single game tickets are on sale now. Don't miss the action as we hit the ice on October 18 against the Kansas City Mavericks.
