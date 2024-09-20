Orlando Solar Bears Partner with Skyline Chili

September 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced a partnership agreement with Skyline Chili for the 2024-25 season.

"As the footprint for Skyline Chili continues to grow from the Midwest, beyond, we are excited to welcome them as a partner for the 2024-25 season" said Solar Bears President Chris Heller. "We look forward to adding Skyline to our Food Fest event this season and we are proud to officially bring them on board as a member of the Solar Bears family."

"We at Skyline Chili could not be more excited to be the newest sponsors for the Orlando Solar Bears," said Daniel Hunsucker, Skyline Chili Orlando Owner. "As die-hard Solar Bears fans, we cannot wait to have Skyline Chili become a part of the game day experience while continuing to give back to our local Orlando community both on and off the ice."

The Solar Bears open their 2024-25 home schedule on Saturday, October 26 against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Tickets are on sale at www.orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 20, 2024

Orlando Solar Bears Partner with Skyline Chili - Orlando Solar Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.