K-Wings Sign Goaltender Chad Veltri, Add Brent Moran on PTO

September 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Friday that goaltenders Chad Veltri and Brent Moran have signed contracts for the 2024-25 season.

"Chad Veltri is a competitor in net with a calmness to his game that helps his team," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings head coach and director of hockey operations.

Veltri (SPC), 26, is a 5-foot 11-inch, 187-pound, Fox Chapel, PA native who played 32 games for Robert Morris University last season. He notched a 3.46 goals against average (GAA) and .909 save percentage with one shutout before signing with Fort Wayne after the college season ended but did not appear in a game for the Komets.

"My focus coming into camp is to compete and contribute right away," Veltri said. "I've heard great things about how passionate the fans in Kalamazoo are and couldn't be more excited to play in front of them."

The rookie also suited up in 99 games for Niagara University over four seasons (2019-23) before using a graduate transfer to Robert Morris. Veltri posted a 41-46-9 record for the Purple Eagles and ranks among the top five goaltenders in Niagara history in several categories, including save percentage (.911, No. 4), goals against average (2.64, No. 5), games (99, No. 4), wins (41, No. 4) and shutouts (6, T-No. 4).

Moran (PTO), 28, is a 6-foot 4-inch, 194-pound, Orleans, ON native who spent 2023-24 with Quad City (SPHL), putting together a 21-11-1 record with a 2.81 GAA and .922 save percentage with three shutouts in 35 games and starting three playoff games for the Storm, going 1-2 with a 3.64 GAA and .885 save percentage. He was a fourth-round draft pick (No. 115 overall) for the Dallas Stars in the 2014 NHL Draft.

"Brent Moran is a big goalie that has great athletic ability," Martin said.

The rookie played eight games for Worcester in 2022-23, going 3-4-0 with a 4.28 GAA and .881 save percentage, along with playing 10 games for Fayetteville (SPHL) with a 4-3-2 record, 3.23 GAA, .903 save percentage and one shutout that season. Moran starred for Fayetteville in 2021-22, going 16-4-1 with a 2.36 GAA and .930 save percentage with one shutout before posting a 1-2 record in the playoffs with a 2.71 GAA and .927 save percentage.

Moran played college hockey at Nipissing University (USports), notching a 11-25-0 record, 3.57 GAA and .907 save percentage in 39 games over three seasons (2017-20). He then played seven games for Manglerud in Norway to close out the 2019-20 season, going 4-3-0 with a 3.50 GAA and .887 save percentage.

The K-Wings will continue adding to their roster this summer ahead of Training Camp in October. Kalamazoo's 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2024-25 regular season on Saturday, October 19 versus the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.

Kalamazoo is also looking to set another Guinness World Record during the Home Opener on Oct. 19.

