Three-Time Kelly Cup Champion Matt Register Re-Sings with Steelheads for his Third Season

September 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has re-signed defenseman Matt Register to an ECHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

Register, 35, enters his 14th professional season, third with Idaho, after being named to the ECHL Second All-Star Team last season for the third time in his career after finishing second amongst league defenseman in scoring with 64 points (10G, 54A) in 71 games. The ECHL's all-time post-season games played (156) leader tallied four points (2G, 2A) in 10 Kelly Cup Playoff games last year and his assist on May 8, 2024 vs. Kansas City made his the ECHL's all-time post-season points leader with 118 (29G, 89) having appeared in 156 games. On Mar. 15, 2024 he skated in his 600th career regular-season ECHL becoming one of just 14 players in league history to reach that mark.

The Calgary, AB native's 54 assists last season were the most by a Steelheads skater in franchise history. During the 2022-23 campaign the 6-foot-2, 225lb left-handed shooter was named to the All-ECHL First All-Star Team for the sixth time in his career and was a co-winner for the ECHL Plus Performer of the Year at +53 while collecting 52 points (9G, 43A) in 68 games. His 43 assists led all Steelheads skaters and tied for first amongst all league defenders while his 52 points tied for second.

He captured three straight ECHL Kelly Cup Championships winning with the Colorado Eagles in 2018 and 2017 while earning his first league title with the Allen Americans in 2016. Register is the only defenseman in league history to be named MVP of the Kelly Cup Playoffs having done so in 2017 where he led all defenseman with 24 points (4G, 15A). In addition, he has been named ECHL Defenseman of the Year three times (2014, 2017, 2018).

He has played parts of 11 seasons in the ECHL from 2012-24 splitting time with six different teams: Idaho (2022-Present), Ontario (2013-15), Atlanta (2015-16), Allen (2016, 2020-21), Colorado (2016-18), and Toledo (2018-19) accumulating 490 points (110G, 380A) in 611 regular season games as well as 118 points (29G, 89A) in 156 playoff games. Register has spent parts of four seasons in the AHL on three different teams: Iowa (2019-21), Hartford (2018-19), and Chicago (2014-15) totaling eight points (1G, 7A) in 43 career games.

TOP 5 CAREER ECHL DEFENSEMAN - GAMES PLAYED

Kyle Bushee (660), Matt Register (611), Chris Valicevic (611), Bob Woods (523), Dave Craievich (467)

TOP 5 CAREER ECHL DEFENSEMAN - POINTS

Chris Valicevic (611), Bob Woods (523), Matt Register (490), Dave Craievich (467), and Tom Nemeth

TOP 5 CAREER ECHL DEFENSEMAN - GOALS

Bob Woods (159), Chris Valicevic (151), Dave Craievich (123), Tom Nemeth (118), Matt Register (110)

TOP 5 CAREER ECHL DEFENSEMAN - ASSISTS

Chris Valicevic (460), Matt Register (380), Bob Woods (364), Tom Nemeth (346), and Dave Craievich (344)

The Idaho Steelheads open the 2024-25 season in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena on October 18th vs. the Utah Grizzlies.

