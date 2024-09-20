Two Current Lions and Two Stalwarts from Last Season Attending Canadiens' Training Camp

TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The Montreal Canadiens' training camp has started Wednesday, September 18, 2024 at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard, and some familiar faces known to Lions de Trois-Rivières fans have been asked to take part.

Forward Logan Nijhoff and defenceman Jacob Paquette - both currently under contract with the Lions - are on the list of invitees to the Habs' camp.

The Lions' regular-season goalscoring record holder, Jakov Novak, and defenceman Chris Jandric, who both sported the Lions' colours in the 2023-24 campaign, are also on the list of players who will hit the ice in Brossard over the coming days.

It will be Novak's second training camp with the Canadiens, having also been invited last fall.

The Lions' training camp is slated to begin October 8 at Colisée Vidéotron.

