Bison Ink Trio of Players

September 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison General Manager and Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today the signings of forwards Jamie Engelbert, Matthew Cassidy and Matthew Philip.

Engelbert, 24, skated in 28 games last season with Providence College scoring seven goals and four assists (11 points) with 16 penalty minutes and a +3 rating.

The 6-foot-4 forward tallied 24 goals and 21 assists (45 points) and 96 penalty minutes in 145 games with Providence College over five seasons. Engelbert is home to Whitby, Ontario.

Cassidy, 25, competed with Ohio State University over the past four seasons dressing in 103 games totaling four goals and 17 assists (21 points) with 85 penalty minutes.

In 2019-20, the 6-foot, 183-pound forward appeared in 49 games with the Youngstown Phantoms in the USHL potting 19 goals and 17 assists (36 points) and 75 penalty minutes. He finished second on the team in goals and points while ranking third on the team in penalty minutes. Cassidy hails from Medford, New Jersey.

Philip, 25, played the last three seasons with St. Francis Xavier University where he collected 30 goals and 31 assists (61 points) and 69 penalty minutes in 63 games played. In his first season, he ranked second on the team in goals and third in points.

The Ilderton, Ontario native played in the OHL from 2016-2020 between the Niagara IceDogs and Owen Sound Attack. He collected 59 goals and 59 assists (118 points) with a +20 rating in 227 games. Philip is listed at 6-foot, 185 pounds.

