Utah Grizzlies Theme Nights Announced for Upcoming 30th Season

September 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







WEST VALLEY CITY, UTAH - The Utah Grizzlies have announced their promotional schedule for the 2024-2025 season.

It will be the Utah Grizzlies 30th season of professional hockey. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Utah Grizzlies 2024-25 Promotional Night Schedule (Promotions subject to change).

November 1, 2024 Allen at Utah - 7:10 pm.

Opening Weekend presented by Smith's. Join us for the regular season opener as we celebrate the 30th season of Utah Grizzlies Hockey.

November 2, 2024 Allen at Utah - 7:10 pm.

Dia De Los Muertos. Hispanic Heritage Night.

November 9, 2024 Tahoe at Utah - 7:10 pm.

Pucks and Pups. Bring your dog to the game to enjoy a great night of Grizzlies hockey and dog-friendly festivities!

November 29, 2024 Indy at Utah - 7:10 pm.

Black Friday. Tickets are $12 for the Grizzlies Black Friday game against the Indy Fuel.

December 6 & 7, 2024 Kansas City at Utah - 7:10 pm both nights.

Health Care Appreciation Weekend Presented by U of U Health.

December 21, 2024 Tahoe at Utah - 7:10 pm.

Teddy Bear Toss & Ugly Sweater Night. It's the annual Teddy Bear Toss where fans throw teddy bears and stuffed animals on the ice after Utah's first goal. The teddy bears will be donated to local charities. Last season the Grizzlies broke a team record as 3,647 teddy bears and stuffed animals were thrown on the ice.

It is also Ugly Sweater Night, where the Grizzlies will wear ugly sweater themed specialty jerseys.

February 1, 2025 Idaho at Utah - 7:10 pm.

Guns N Hoses Night. The annual Guns N Hoses night features multiple police vs firefighter charity games in the afternoon leading up to the Grizzlies game at 7:10 pm.

February 15, 2025 Idaho at Utah - 7:10 pm.

Fishing Night presented by Mountainland Supply. It's the Grizzlies first ever "Fishing Night" as the Grizzlies look to hook the Steelheads. The Grizzlies will be wearing fishing themed specialty jerseys.

February 21, 2025 Rapid City at Utah - 7:10 pm.

Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend presented by Mounainland. Join us in the fight against cancer. The Grizzlies will honor those that have fought and are fighting their battle with cancer on Grizzlies Fight Cancer weekend. The Grizzlies will also wear special cancer awareness themed jerseys that will be auctioned off.

February 22, 2025

Rapid City at Utah - 7:10 pm.

Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend presented by Mountainland. Join us as we continue our annual Grizz Fight Cancer weekend. Honor lost loved ones and those who are fighting the brave fight.

March 7, 2025

Tulsa at Utah - 7:10 pm.

Military Night, presented by Mountainland. Join us for our annual Military Night! Show your respect for our great military and help us honor them!

March 28, 2025 Allen at Utah - 7:10 pm.

Youth Sports Night presented by Hercules First Credit Union.

March 29, 2025 Allen at Utah - 7:10 pm.

Retro Night presented by Hercules First Federal Credit Union

April 4, 2025

Tulsa at Utah - 7:10 pm.

Star Wars Night. The Grizzlies will look to use the force as they face the expansion Tahoe Knight Monsters.

April 5, 2025 Tahoe at Utah - 7:10 pm.

Fan Appreciation Night presented by Les Schwab

3 Sunday regular season home games at Maverik Center

- November 10, 2024 - Tahoe at Utah. 3:10 pm.

- February 23, 2025 - Rapid City at Utah. 3:10 pm.

- March 9, 2025 - Tulsa at Utah. 3:10 pm.

3 Monday regular season home games at Maverik Center

- January 27, 2025 - Wichita at Utah. 7:10 pm.

- February 3, 2025 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm.

- February 17, 2025 - Idaho at Utah. 3:10 pm.

4 Wednesday home games for the 2024-25 regular season

- November 27, 2024 - Indy at Utah. 7:10 pm.

- December 4, 2024 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

- December 18, 2024 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm.

- March 26, 2025 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm.

13 Friday night home game is AFCU Friday.

- November 1, 2024 - Allen at Utah.

- November 29, 2024 - Indy at Utah.

- December 6, 2024 - Kansas City at Utah.

- December 20, 2024 - Tahoe at Utah.

- December 27, 2024 - Rapid City at Utah.

- January 10, 2025 - Kansas City at Utah.

- January 24, 2025 - Wichita at Utah.

- January 31, 2025 - Idaho at Utah.

- February 14, 2025 - Idaho at Utah.

- February 21, 2025 - Rapid City at Utah.

- March 7, 2025 - Tulsa at Utah.

- March 28, 2025 - Allen at Utah.

- April 4, 2025 - Tahoe at Utah.

Every Friday home game at Maverik Center starts at 7:10 pm.

13 Saturday Home Games at Maverik Center for the 2024-25 season

- November 2, 2024 - Allen at Utah.

- November 9, 2024 - Tahoe at Utah.

- November 30, 2024 - Indy at Utah.

- December 7, 2024 - Kansas City at Utah.

- December 21, 2024 - Tahoe at Utah.

- December 28, 2024 - Rapid City at Utah.

- January 11, 2025 - Kansas City at Utah.

- January 25, 2025 - Wichita at Utah.

- February 1, 2025 - Idaho at Utah.

- February 15, 2025 - Idaho at Utah.

- February 22, 2025 - Rapid City at Utah.

- March 29, 2025 - Allen at Utah.

- April 5, 2025 - Tahoe at Utah.

Every Saturday home game at Maverik Center starts at 7:10 pm.

