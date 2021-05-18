Smokies Use Seventh-Inning Rally to Top Shuckers

KODAK, TN - A three-run seventh inning by the Tennessee Smokies (5-7) undid multiple scoring efforts by the Biloxi Shuckers (5-8) in a 7-4 defeat on Tuesday night at Smokies Stadium. The loss snaps a five-game winning streak in Tennessee for the Shuckers.

Trailing 4-3 in the top of the seventh inning, Mitch Longo led off the frame for the Shuckers with a walk and Tristen Lutz followed with a solid single to left. Brice Turang then dropped an opposite field single into left field, driving in Longo to knot the game at 4-4. Lutz moved up to third on a flyout by Jamie Westbrook and Turang stole second, his fourth consecutive game with a stolen base, to put two men in scoring position with only one out. RHP Scott Effross (W, 2-0) came on for the Smokies and struck out the next two batters though, stranding the go-ahead run at third.

In the home half of the frame, Levi Jordan started with a single off LHP Cody Beckman (L, 0-2) and Vance Vizcaino drew a walk, putting two men on for Miguel Amaya, who doubled to right field, driving in both runs to put the Smokies ahead 6-4. Two batters later, Christopher Morel hit a sacrifice fly to left that scored Amaya, giving the Smokies their 7-4 advantage.

Biloxi was able to put two runners on base with two outs in the top of the ninth inning, but Effross struck out the sixth batter of his outing to seal the win for Tennessee.

The Shuckers struck first on a solo home run by Lucas Erceg, his first of the season, in the top of the second inning. Tennessee tied the game in the bottom of the frame after Andy Weber tripled and Morel hit a fly ball to centerfield that was deep enough to score Weber on the sacrifice.

After Westbrook reached on an error to start the third inning, Luis Castro connected for a two-run homer to left, his second of the year, putting Biloxi back in front 3-1. However, in the bottom of the third, Tennessee sent eight men to the plate and scored two runs, yet again tying the game. Lutz, Turang and Castro all registered multi-hit games while Shuckers starter RHP Noah Zavolas threw a season high 5.1 innings.

