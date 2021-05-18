Smokies Mourn Landers

The Tennessee Smokies are saddened by the passing of long time Appalachian League President Lee Landers. Landers began his career in baseball in 1959 in Fresno, and included stops in Modesto, Twin Falls, Little Rock, Tulsa, New Orleans and Springfield, IL. In 1986, Landers was named the VIce President of the St. Louis Cardinals.

"Baseball lost a true ambassador of the game," stated Chris Allen, Boyd Sports President and COO. "Lee was in baseball for over 60 years, he dedicated his professional life to the game of baseball. He never had an enemy, I've never heard anybody say a bad word about Lee Landers, he was a true professional."

Landers became the Appalachian League President in 1996, and was inducted into the Appalachian League Hall of Fame in 2019. Landers was honored with the Warren Giles Award for outstanding service as a Minor League President in 2001, was presented the first annual Bowie Kuhn Award from Baseball Chapel in 2008 and had four of his Appalachian League teams honored with the Bob Freitas Award for the Short Season classification.

