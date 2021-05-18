Buffer Zone Seating, Face Covering Requirement Lifted at Trustmark Park

PEARL, MS - After the announcement by Major League Baseball of new guidelines for the 2021 season, the Mississippi Braves have announced that seating in the buffer zone at Trustmark Park will be available during the homestand that begins tonight against Chattanooga.

As part of Major League Baseball's health and safety protocols, the first row of seats around the field and two rows of seats around the dugout were marked as a buffer zone at ballparks around the country. Those seats will now be open at Trustmark Park.

In addition, Major League Baseball has lifted the requirement for face coverings at Minor League ballparks, deferring to local and state guidelines. As a result, face coverings will no longer be required for games at Trustmark Park.

The M-Braves will continue the clear bag policy at the gates. Clear bags must be 12" x 12" x 6" or smaller. Non-transparent bags can be no larger than 4.5" x 6.5," even if you are placing it inside your larger clear bag. Please Note: Non-transparent bags are still subject to inspection by security personnel at the gates. Medical bags and diaper bags are permitted.

All styles of clear bags are acceptable as long as they are 12" x 12" x 6" or smaller. This includes clear cinch sacks, clear diaper bags, gallon ziploc bags, etc. Guests will not be allowed to empty and collapse a non-approved bag into a clear bag.

The clear bag policy is in effect for all M-Braves games and any other sporting event at Trustmark Park. For more information on our COVID-19 and Stadium Guidelines, click HERE.

Tuesdays Promotions:

Bark in the Park - The M-Braves host Bark in the Park for the first time in 2021, presented by Hollywood Feed! Dogs are welcome to take in the M-Braves game (human must pay, dogs get in free). Waiver - All dogs are required to have a waiver signed by their owners before entering.

Strike Out Hunger - Fans bringing non-perishable food items to Mississippi Food Network representatives outside the Trustmark Park main gate or box office will receive a $3 Field Level Ticket voucher.

The M-Braves are home for 12 games in 13 days, May 18-30, against the Chattanooga Lookouts and Montgomery Biscuits. The homestand will feature the return of Bark in the Park, two Post-Game Fireworks Shows, and two great giveaways. On Friday, May 21, the first 1,000 fans receive a Dansby Swanson replica jersey, courtesy of the Mississippi Forestry Commission. On Friday, May 28, the Braves will wear throwback Jackson Generals jerseys, and the first 1,000 fans will get a replica Generals cap, courtesy of NCADD.

Fans can purchase tickets by calling 888-BRAVES4 or visiting mississippibraves.com.

