Barons Best Biscuits 8-1 in Opener

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Biscuits (4-8) opened up their 12-game road trip with a tough series-opening loss to the Birmingham Barons (10-3), falling to their former North Division rivals and team with the best record in the league, 8-1, on Tuesday night at Regions Field.

Joel Peguero (0-2) made his second start as an opener for the Biscuits and the 24-year-old cruised through the first inning before running into trouble in the second. After allowing a single and a pair of walks, the righty served up an RBI-single to JJ Muno and then a two-run single to Zack Granite-both with two outs-to put the Barons in front early, 3-0.

Emilio Vargas started on the other side for Birmingham, who last started against the Biscuits in the 2019 Southern League playoffs, ending Montgomery's season in Game 4 of the 2019 North Division Championship Series with a 6-5 win. Vargas retired the first eight batters before Garrett Whitley reached on a single in the third.

Michael Plassmeyer came on for Peguero in the third, and pitched well, retiring eight-consecutive batters at one point. But one run came home on a double play in the third, and then Micker Adolfo's RBI-double made it 5-0 Birmingham in the fifth.

Miles Mastrobuoni would finally get the Biscuits on the board in the eighth with a solo home run over the right-center field wall to make it a 5-1 contest. Mastrobuoni is now on a nine-game hitting streak and has been on base in all 12 games he has played for Montgomery this season. The Barons would tack on three more runs in the bottom of the eighth against Biscuits reliever Alan Strong.

The Biscuits will be back in action against the Barons on Wednesday, May 19 when RHP Tobias Myers (0-0) takes on RHP Kade McClure (0-0) at 7:05 PM CT.

