Smokies End Five Game Slide

SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies (5-7) snapped their five game winning streak with a 7-4 win over the Biloxi Shuckers (5-8) at Smokies Stadium Tuesday night. The back-and forth game featured three ties and four lead changes. RHP Scott Effross (W, 2-0) recorded the final eight outs without allowing a run, he surrendered one hit and struckout six.

Lucas Erceg's solo home run off RHP Matt Swarmer in the second got the scoring started for Biloxi. Andy Weber led off the third with a triple and scored the tying run on Christopher Morel's sacrifice fly. Luis Castro's two-run home run in the third put the Shuckers up 3-1. Darius Hill and Levi Jordan both singled to open up the bottom half. Hill scored on a passed ball, and Jordan scored the tying run on Miguel Amaya's single. In the sixth, Hill drove in Connor Myers to give the Smokies a 4-3 lead.

Biloxi tied the game in the seventh on Brice Turang's RBI single. Effross came in with runners on second and third and one out, and struck out the next two Shuckers to keep the game tied. In the bottom half, Amaya hit a two-run double to put the Smokies up 6-4. He came around to score on Morel's sacrifice fly to round out the scoring.

Amaya finished 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI's. Jordan finished 3-for-3 with two runs scored and Morel finished with two RBI's. Swarmer did not factor in the decision, he allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits in 4.2 innings pitched with five strikeouts.

The Smokies and Shuckers continue their six game series Wednesday night at Smokies Stadium. First pitch between Erich Uelmen (0-1, 3.24) and LHP Leo Crawford (0-1, 9.00) is scheduled for 7 PM. Fans can hear all Smokies games by going to https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

