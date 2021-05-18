M-Braves and Lookouts Postponed on Tuesday Night

PEARL, MS - Tuesday's series opener against the Chattanooga Lookouts at Trustmark Park has been postponed by rain. The game will be made up as part of a Thursday doubleheader featuring a pair of seven-inning games, beginning at 5:35 pm. Gates will open at 4:30 pm.

Fans with tickets to Tuesday's game are allowed to exchange them for any of the M-Braves remaining regular-season home games in 2021 at the Trustmark Park box office. There will be a bonus Bark in the Park date added later in the season. The next Bark in the Park, presented by Hollywood Feed is set for Tuesday, May 25.

Wednesday's Promotions:

First Responders Day - All First Responders (Military/Veterans/Fire/Police) and Healthcare workers receive FREE ADMISSION each Wednesday home game at Trustmark Park. Just show your work badge at the box office. First Responders Day is presented By AMR

Join Us 4 a Jackson - Every Wednesday, "Join Us 4 A Jackson" and let $20 get you (4) Field Level Tickets and (4) 16 oz. Fountain Drinks! Additional tickets may be purchased for just $5.

The M-Braves are home for 12 games in 13 days, May 18-30, against the Chattanooga Lookouts and Montgomery Biscuits. The homestand will feature two Post-Game Fireworks Shows and two great giveaways. On Friday, May 21, the first 1,000 fans receive a Dansby Swanson replica jersey, courtesy of the Mississippi Forestry Commission. On Friday, May 28, the Braves will wear throwback Jackson Generals jerseys, and the first 1,000 fans will get a replica Generals cap, courtesy of NCADD.

