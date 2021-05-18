Greene Named Player of the Week

May 18, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Minor League Baseball has announced that Chattanooga Lookouts right-hander Hunter Greene has been named the Double-A South Player of the Week (5/10 - 5/16).

Over his two starts last week Greene was lights out, compiling two wins and striking out 17 batters in 11 innings. Greene's 17 strikeouts were tied for the second-most in Minor League Baseball over that span. In his start on Sunday (May 16), the right-hander recorded season-highs in innings pitched (6.0) and strikeouts (10). It was also his first start of the year in which he did not allow a run.

Across Minor League Baseball this season, Greene is tied for first in wins (3), second in strikeouts (25), 12th in WHIP (0.69), 13th in batting average against (.143), and 24th in ERA (1.69).

Greene is set to make his next start later this week against the Mississippi Braves in Pearl, Mississippi. Fans can listen to the games on 98.1 The Lake or watch it on MiLB.tv.

Season tickets, 7, 14 and 21 game mini-plans, and group outings are on sale now and can be reserved by calling the Lookouts Ticket Office at 423-267-4849. The Lookouts Team Store is open for business Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm. Fans are encouraged to check out the lineup of gear and face masks available. Lookouts gift cards are also available through Lookouts.com.

