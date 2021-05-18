M-Braves Make Flurry of Roster Moves on Tuesday

PEARL, MS - The Atlanta Braves made a flurry of roster moves on Tuesday, impacting the Mississippi Braves roster ahead of the series opener against Chattanooga at 6:35 pm.

OF Riley Unroe transferred from Gwinnett to Mississippi.

RHP AJ Puckett transferred from Rome to Mississippi.

LHP Chris NunnÂ transferred from ATL Complex League to Mississippi.

RHP Emmanuel Ramirez transferred from ATL Complex League to Mississippi.

RHP Matt Hartman placed on Mississippi Development List.

RHP Kurt Hoekstra placed on Mississippi Development List.

OF Jefrey Ramos placed on Mississippi Development List.

LHP Mitch Stallings transferred from Mississippi to Rome.

Unroe, 25 was off to a 1-for-14 start for the Stripers this season and appeared in six games. Unroe split the 2019 season between High-A Florida, Mississippi, and Triple-A Gwinnett, slashing .281/.361/.403 (126-for-449) with nine home runs, 60 RBI, 59 runs scored, and 14 stolen bases in 128 games...Posted single-season career highs in games played (128), runs scored (59), hits (126), doubles (22), home runs (9), RBI (60), walks (53, tied), and slugging percentage (.403). His 126 hits were tied for sixth-most in the Atlanta system. The Braves selected Unroe in the minor league phase of the 2018 Rule 5 draft from the LA Angels.

Puckett, 25, was 2-0 with a 0.82 ERA for the High-A Rome Braves in three games and one start. The Braves selected Puckett in the minor league phase of the 2020 Rule 5 draft from the Chicago White Sox. He missed the 2018 and 2019 seasons with a strained elbow and Tommy John Surgery. The Pepperdine product was traded by the Kansas City Royals with LHP Andre Davis to the White Sox in exchange for OF Melky Cabrera on July 30, 2017.

Nunn, 30, was recently signed by the Braves and last played for the independent St. Paul Saints during the 2019 season. For the Saints and went 7-3 with a 3.05 in 11 starts. The lefthander, who has primarily pitched out of the bullpen during his professional career, has amassed a 25-7 career minor league record with a 4.35 ERA and 13 saves. Nunn has fanned 354 batters in 308.1 innings and posted a career-high eight wins with Low-A Fort Wayne of the Midwest League in 2013. A native of Cordova, TN., Nunn pitched at Lipscomb University in Nashville and became an All-Star with Eugene, Oregon of the Northwest League in 2012 when he went 3-0 with a 0.57 ERA. He went to spring training with the Atlanta Braves in 2020.

Ramirez, 26, split the 2019 season between Double-A Amarillo and Triple-A El Paso in the San Diego Padres organization, going 8-8 with a 6.19 ERA, 116 strikeouts, 50 walks in 27 games, and 21 starts. The Puerto Plata, DR native, pitched at three levels of the Padres system in 2018, going 8-8 with a 4.28 ERA (55 ER/115.2 IP), 136 strikeouts, 37 walks in 31 games, 16 starts. San Diego originally signed Ramirez as a non-drafted free agent on November 19, 2012.

Tuesdays Promotions:

Bark in the Park - The M-Braves host Bark in the Park for the first time in 2021, presented by Hollywood Feed! Dogs are welcome to take in the M-Braves game (human must pay, dogs get in free). Waiver - All dogs are required to have a waiver signed by their owners before entering.

Strike Out Hunger - Fans bringing non-perishable food items to Mississippi Food Network representatives outside the Trustmark Park main gate or box office will receive a $3 Field Level Ticket voucher.

The M-Braves are home for 12 games in 13 days, May 18-30, against the Chattanooga Lookouts and Montgomery Biscuits. The homestand will feature the return of Bark in the Park, two Post-Game Fireworks Shows, and two great giveaways. On Friday, May 21, the first 1,000 fans receive a Dansby Swanson replica jersey, courtesy of the Mississippi Forestry Commission. On Friday, May 28, the Braves will wear throwback Jackson Generals jerseys, and the first 1,000 fans will get a replica Generals cap, courtesy of NCADD.

Fans can purchase tickets by calling 888-BRAVES4 or visiting mississippibraves.com.

