Barons Return to Regions Field Tonight as They Begin a Six-Game Series with the Biscuits

May 18, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Birmingham Barons News Release







The Birmingham Barons are back in the Magic City this evening as they kick off a six-game series against the Montgomery Biscuits, Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, from May 18th-23rd. The homestand features the first T-Shirt Tuesday, Thirsty Thursday, Salute to First Responders, and the first Saturday Entertainer Series of the season!

Tuesday, May 18th - Barons vs. Montgomery Biscuits

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. at Regions Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

- Broadcast: Tonight's game will be broadcast live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

- Dollar Hot Dog: Bring the entire family out for Dollar Hot Dog night thanks to Kayem Franks.

- T-Shirt Tuesday: The first 1,000 adults in attendance will receive a free Barons inspired Nurses t-shirt presented by Paycor.

Wednesday, May 19th - Barons vs. Montgomery Biscuits

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 6:30 p.m.

- Broadcast: Today's game will be broadcast live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

- Wet Nose Wednesday: Bring your fur baby out to the ballpark tonight as its Wet Nose Wednesday presented by Hollywood Feed & Camp Scotty!

Thursday, May 20th - Barons vs. Montgomery Biscuits

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

- Broadcast: Tonight's game will be broadcast live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

- Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy $2 beer, wine, and soft drinks, courtesy of Miller Lite, Barefoot Wines, & Buffalo Wild Wings.

Friday, May 21st - Barons vs. Montgomery Biscuits

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

- Broadcast: Tonight's game will be broadcast live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

- Salute to First Responders: Tonight the Barons will pay tribute to police officers, firefighters, EMT's, and the rest of Birmingham's First Responders thanks to ServPro of Birmingham & T-Mobile.

- Post Game Fireworks Show: Join us at Regions Field as we light up the sky with a special Post-Game Fireworks Show thanks to Coca-Cola, Comfort Care Hospice and Home Health, & Alabama Power.

- Severe Weather Awareness Night: Tonight, learn more about being prepared for severe weather season.

Saturday, May 22nd - Barons vs. Montgomery Biscuits

- Game Time: First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

- Broadcast: Tonight's game will be broadcast live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

- Rally! Appearance: "America's Ballpark Prankster" Rally! makes an appearance at Regions Field tonight thanks to Ascension St. Vincent's.

- CBS-42: CBS-42 Night

Sunday, May 23rd - Barons vs. Montgomery Biscuits

- Game Time: First pitch is at 4:00 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 3:00 p.m.

- Broadcast: Tonight's game will be broadcast live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

- Family Sunday: Join us as Regions Field for Family Sunday presented by Jack's and the Birmingham Zoo.

Salute to Essential Works: Join the Barons as we honor and celebrate our community essential workers during today's ball game thanks to Alabama Power.

The Barons encourage fans to pre-order their tickets at barons.com or by calling the Joe Drake Box Office at 205-988-3200.

