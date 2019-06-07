Smokies Drop Nailbiter in Extras, 9-8

June 7, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release





MONTGOMERY, AL - The Tennessee Smokies (28-31) could not get past the Montgomery Biscuits (36-23) in eleven innings Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium in a 9-8 loss, despite the offense churning out 18 total hits.

The Smokies offense turned their June hitting tide to the tune of 18 team hits and a series high eight runs in the loss. Every starter recorded a hit and six batters had a multi-hit performance.

The Smokies wasted no time getting their offense going. With two on and two outs in the second inning, Jesse Hodges singled to put the Smokies up. It was only the second time during the Smokies ten-game road stretch they scored the first run. One batter later, Clayton Daniel tripled deep into center field to increase the lead to 3-0. Daniel was 3-for-4 in the game with the two RBI's.

The Biscuits got in the habit off responding. In the bottom of the second Lucius Fox stole home on a double steal to make it 3-1. In the third inning after an Eddy Martinez RBI-single, Josh Lowe blasted a two-run home run to keep the score close at 4-3.

Tennessee starter RHP Cory Abbott gave up four earned runs through five innings on the mound to set himself up for the win. The Smokies offense continued to pour onto the lead. Martinez gave them a boost in the fifth with a solo shot, his first of the season, and in the eighth, Jared Young delivered an RBI-double. Martinez capped off his first series back in the lineup with two RBI's and three hits.

Montgomery would stick around. With two runners on in the eighth against LHP Wyatt Short, Brett Sullivan tied the game at 7-7 with a single up the middle. Sullivan's single was his third straight RBI in the eighth inning this series.

Nine innings would not be enough to push either side to victory. In the first extra frame, the Smokies tacked on a go-ahead run from a P.J. Higgins RBI. In the bottom of the inning, Montgomery responded when a close play at the plate off the bat of Josh Lowe brought in the tying run. RHP Tyler Zombro (W, 2-0) shut the Smokies down in the eleventh inning. Zombro pitched three innings out of the bullpen to record the win.

Jordan Minch (L, 5-2) couldn't hold back the biscuits in the bottom of the eleventh who took there first lead of the ballgame off Robbie Tenerowicz's walkoff single. The loss for the Smokies marks their fourth in a row.

The Smokies return home tomorrow night to face the Chattanooga Lookouts in a 7 EDT start time. RHP Oscar De La Cruz (3-2, 3.51 ERA) gets the ball for the Smokies while Chattanooga will start LHP Scott Moss (3-2, 3.66 ERA). Fans can enjoy fireworks after the game and a postgame concert by Kaitlyn Baker.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.