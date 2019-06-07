Generals Gameday: June 7 vs. Mississippi

Jackson Generals (34-26)

Vs. Mississippi Braves (26-32)

Friday, June 7 | 6:05 pm CT | The Ballpark at Jackson

Game 61 | Home Game 26 | First Half Game 61

Generals SP: RHP Ricky Nolasco (0-0, 4.50 ERA)

Opponent SP: LHP Joey Wentz (2-5, 5.00 ERA)

SERIES PRIMER: The Generals host the Mississippi Braves (AA, Atlanta Braves) for the first time in 2019, playing a five-game series at The Ballpark at Jackson. The two teams will meet in 15 games over three separate series in 2019, with 10 of those games happening in the Second Half.

ATL Top-30 Prospects at MIS: OF Cristian Pache (#1), RHP Ian Anderson (#3), OF Drew Waters (#5), C William Contreras (#7), LHP Joey Wentz (#10), LHP Kyle Muller (#11), OF Greyson Jenista (#13), LHP Thomas Burrows (#16), LHP Tucker Davidson (#19), RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (#23), IF Ray-Patrick Didder (#27)

LAST GAME: Birmingham, Ala. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, dropped a 4-3 contest for the second straight evening, falling Thursday to the Birmingham Barons at Regions Field. The Generals (34-26) now trail first-place Montgomery by 2.5 games after splitting their series three-apiece with the Barons (24-36).

Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: In his first Double-A outing since 2007, Ricky Nolasco completed four innings against Birmingham on Sunday, taking no decision in an eventual 14-12 extra-innings win for Jackson. Nolasco's start will be his first at The Ballpark at Jackson since 2005, when he won the Southern League's Most Oustanding Pitcher as a West Tenn Diamond Jaxx player. He faces southpaw Joey Wentz for Mississippi, who has allowed nine runs on nine hits in his last two starts.

ALL-STAR-GAME-BOUND: The Southern League's All-Star Game will happen in Biloxi on June 18, and the Generals are sending a handful of deserving players:

*C Daulton Varsho: .264 BA, 8 doubles, 9 HR, 27 RBI, 31 R, 82 TB, 6 SB

*3B Drew Ellis: .259 BA, 12 doubles, 3 HR, 64 TB, 26 BB

*OF Jeffrey Baez: .272 BA, 14 doubles, 7 HR, 82 TB, 5 SB

*OF Jamie Westbrook: .267 BA, 29 R, 8 doubles, 4 HR, 34 RBI, 87 TB

*SP Riley Smith: 60.0 IP, 1.65 ERA, 4-3, 10 GS, 1.07 WHIP, 45 K, 13 BB

*RP Lucas Luetge: 25.0 IP, 1-.08 ERA, 4-1, 0.84 WHIP, 28 K, 7 BB

DON'T FORGET TO VOTE: Fresh off two consecutive wins as the Tennessee Turfgrass Association's Pro Field of the Year in 2017 and 2018, The Ballpark at Jackson is once again competing for widespread acclaim. Earlier this week, the Jackson Generals' home stadium edged out The Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville in the initial round of fan voting for Ballpark Digest's 2019 Best of the Ballparks bracket. In round 2, The Ballpark at Jackson is up against a well-known foe, the Montgomery Biscuits' Riverwalk Stadium. Up until 3pm CT on Friday, fans have the chance to voice their support for The Ballpark at Jackson in round 2 with a one-click vote through BallparkDigest.com (click here). You can vote multiple times through different Internet browsers, and there is no sign-up required for BallparkDigest.com. Go online now and show your support as a Generals fan and game-goer: There's nothing like a day at The Ballpark!

ALL THE KIDS ARE DOING IT: The Junior Generals Kids Club has been completely revamped for 2019, with close to 200 participants already signed up! New achievement levels are in place, with rewards given to the most loyal fans. Get the most out of your child's time at The Ballpark - sign them up today!

KIDS CLUB 2019 LINK

|GENERALS TICKETS SUMMARY|

General Admission (GA): $6 in advance, $8 on game day

Reserved Seating: $10 in advance, $12 on game day

Group Picnics: $7/person (plus food) for 15+ people; $6/person for 100+

Suites/Party Decks: Please call the front office for pricing & availability.

|WEEKLY SPECIALS|

Belly Buster Monday Nights:

$16 bottomless popcorn, hot dogs, burgers, ice cream, soda & nachos

$1 Dollar Thursday Nights:

$1 tickets, hot dogs, popcorn, and soda; $1 beer for age 21+

Pay-It-Forward Fridays:

Generals partner with a local non-profit for in-game promotion; call us for details!

The 2019 baseball season is here! Get your tickets today: dial 731.988.5299 or log on to JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com!

