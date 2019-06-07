Late Mississippi Rally Falls Short on Thursday Night
June 7, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release
PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves (26-31) scored twice in the bottom of the ninth inning, but stranded the tying run at third base in a 7-6 loss to the Biloxi Shuckers (35-25) at Trustmark Park, The Braves dug out of a 6-0 hole on Ladies Diamond Dig night to make things interesting in the ninth inning.
Facing the Southern League's top closer Nate Griep S, 13), the M-Braves loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, trailing 7-4. Griep walked Drew Waters during a nine pitch at-bat and Mississippi trimmed the lead to 7-5. Riley Unroe hit a ground ball up the middle that turned into a fielders' choice at second base for the second out, but scored a run to pull the Braves within a run. With the tying run at third base, Christian Pache, Griep induced a groundout from Ryan Casteel to end the game.
Pache began the comeback with his sixth home run of the season in the bottom of the fifth inning. Biloxi starter Bowden Francis (W, 2-4) walked Daniel Lockhart and pitcher Jordan Harrison to put two on base before Pache hit a three-run shot, 396 feet to left-center field.
Biloxi tacked on their seventh run to make it 7-3 in the seventh inning on an RBI single by All-Star first baseman Patrick Leonard. Casteel got the run back with his sixth home run of the season, matching Pache for the team-lead in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Freshly named All-Star Kyle Muller (L, 4-2) made his 12th start of the season on Thursday night and suffered the loss, stopping a three-game winning streak on the mound. The 21-year-old left-hander gave up a season-high six runs on four hits over 4.1 innings with five walks and seven strikeouts. The big blow was a two-run home run in the second inning by Biloxi's Jake Gatewood.
Waters cracked his league-leading 19th double in his first at-bat to push his team-leading on-base streak to 14 games. Unroe had the only multi-hit game by a Brave, finishing 2-for-5 with an RBI. The Shuckers ended up taking four of five in the series.
The M-Braves hit the road for a five-game series beginning on Friday night in Jackson, TN. LHP Joey Wentz starts game one of the series for the M-Braves and will face off against 36-year-old RHP Ricky Nolasco. First pitch is set for 6:05 pm with coverage beginning at 5:50 pm on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, MiLB First Pitch app. and MiLB.TV (subscription required).
The Braves return to Trustmark Park for a six-game series in five days to close the first half against the Mobile BayBears, June 12-16.
The Mississippi Braves are the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. Since the inaugural 2005 season, 139 M-Braves have gone on to Major League Baseball. The M-Braves have made postseason play four times and went on to win the Southern League Championship in 2008. Stop by Trustmark Park or call 888-BRAVES4 Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. For the latest news and updates, visit mississippibraves.com or connect with @mbraves on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
