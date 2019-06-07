Biscuits Walk-Off Smokies, 9-8 in 11

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Robbie Tenerowicz's RBI-single in the bottom of the 11th inning completed an impressive comeback victory for the Biscuits (36-23), who took down the Tennessee Smokies (28-31) for the fourth-consecutive game on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium. The win, coupled with the Jackson General loss to the Birmingham Barons earlier on Thursday night means that the Biscuits' lead atop the First Half North Division has increased to 2.5 games with 11 to play.

Josh Fleming started for the Biscuits and allowed three runs in the top of the second on a Jesse Hodges RBI-single and a two-run triple by Clayton Daniel that made it 3-0, Smokies. The Biscuits responded against Smokies starter Cory Abbott with a double steal of second and home by Kevin Padlo and Lucius Fox that made it a 3-1 game.

An Eddy Martinez RBI-single in the third made it 4-1 Tennessee before a Josh Lowe two-run bomb to right made it a 4-3 game in the bottom half. The Smokies added another run in the fourth and fifth, on a P.J. Higgins RBI-double and a Martinez solo shot, but the Biscuits pulled back two more in the bottom of the fifth on a Padlo RBI-double and a Tenerowicz RBI-single that made it 6-5, Smokies.

A Jared Young RBI-double in the eighth increased the Smokies lead to 7-5, but then an error by the shortstop Daniel in the bottom half, as well as a Brett Sullivan RBI-single, tied the game at seven.

After a scoreless ninth, Higgins delivered an RBI-single to make it an 8-7 game, and then pinch runner Jermaine Palacios had the swim move of the year, and somehow managed to score from third on an RBI-fielder's choice from Lowe on a close play at the plate.

Sullivan would gun out Young trying to score from third on a Vimael Machin single to left in the top of the 11th, before Tenerowicz smacked his walk-off RBI-single into left, scoring Tristan Gray. The win was the Biscuits' second walk-off win of 2019, and first since Rene Pinto's walk-off RBI-single on April 26 against Birmingham.

The Biscuits will now head to Jacksonville for their final road trip of the first half, and will send the bullpen to the mound against Jordan Yamamoto (3-5) of the Jumbo Shrimp on Friday night at 6:05 PM CT.

