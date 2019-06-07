Barons Take Finale, 4-3
June 7, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release
Birmingham, Ala. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, dropped a 4-3 contest for the second straight evening, falling Thursday to the Birmingham Barons at Regions Field. The Generals (34-26) now trail first-place Montgomery by 2.5 games after splitting their series three-apiece with the Barons (24-36).
Making his first Double-A start of the year, Joel Payamps (0-1, 9.00 ERA) looked a bit shaky, giving up three runs on five hits while striking out four men without a walk. Payamps needed 59 pitches to complete three innings, and his work with men on base was rough, as he allowed four stolen bases to the Barons that aided their success. A second-inning, one-out steal of second base by Birmingham's Blake Rutherford loomed large, as Ti'Quan Forbes singled home his teammate moments later to equalize the game at 1-1 at the time. Payamps also allowed a swipe to Double-A debutante Nick Madrigal that put the young infielder in scoring position in the third inning, and Birmingham's Gavin Sheets followed immediately with a two-run shot to put the Barons up 3-1.
In relief of Payamps, Tyler Mark offered a pair of scoreless innings. Damien Magnifico's one-inning appearance was marred by an unearned run, which came on a two-out RBI single from Alfredo Gonzalez after an error by Jazz Chisholm had allowed the runner on base. Junior Garcia threw two more run-free innings in the seventh and eighth, but the Generals could never get back on top.
Jackson opened the scoring with a second-inning run on an RBI knock from Chisholm that plated Pavin Smith. Outside of the second inning, left-hander Tanner Banks (1-3, 3.00 ERA) retired all the Generals he faced in the first, third, fourth and fifth innings. Hunter Schryver earned his second hold of the year with two innings of work and a run allowed, as Smith came through with a run-scoring single that scored Ben DeLuzio in the sixth. Luis Martinez (S, 2) allowed a run on a Jeffrey Baez double in the ninth, but the Barons reliever capped the danger for the day by taking down the next two men in order. Jackson went 3-for-9 with men in scoring position and made three errors in the field.
