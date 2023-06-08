Sky Carp to Celebrate End of School Year

BELOIT - School's out for the summer, and the Beloit Sky Carp are celebrating by having a blast...or two!

The Sky Carp are planning a full weekend of fireworks fun with the school year wrapped up in all the Stateline area districts.

The organization is so committed to a weekend extravaganza that they are moving their Saturday, June 17 game time from 3:05 p.m. to 6:35 p.m. so another fantastic fireworks display can light up the sky above ABC Supply Stadium following the Sky Carp's game against the Quad Cities River Bandits.

"Schools is officially out for the summer and we couldn't be more excited to add more family fun." said Zach Brockman, Sky Carp Team President. "We see adding this show as another way to meet our mission to improve the quality of life for all community members throughout the Stateline area".

Saturday will also feature one of our most popular promotions: Princess Day! With a special ticket, fans can buy their own little princess a fantastic experience that includes two and a half hours of exclusive activity time with princesses Moana, Anna and Cinderella! The special ticket link can be found here.

Friday night's game against the River Bandits, an affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, will also feature a post-game fireworks show.

Fans looking to celebrate the true beginning of summer need look no further than ABC Supply Stadium, where the sky will be lit up all weekend long! Get your tickets now at SkyCarp.Com.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

