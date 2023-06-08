Kernels Snap Dragons' Winning Streak at Five with 6-0 Win on Thursday

Dayton, Ohio - Three Cedar Rapids pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout and the Kernels hit three home runs as they defeated the Dayton Dragons 6-0 on Thursday night. The Dayton loss snapped their five-game winning streak. The Dragons are 11-3 over their last 14 games.

A crowd of 7,292 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. The Dragons remained in a tie for second place with West Michigan in the Midwest League East Division.

Dragons starting pitcher Javi Rivera (0-4) endured a rough first inning, allowing four hits and two runs, before he recovered to pitch four quality innings and keep the Dragons within striking distance. Rivera left after five innings, allowing two runs on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts to suffer the loss. He allowed just one hit after the first inning.

The Dragons were shutout for the first time since May 16. Trailing 2-0 in the second inning, they had a chance to tie the game when Mat Nelson walked and Yan Contreras singled Nelson to third before Contreras advanced to second on the throw. But with two outs and runners at second and third, Luis Chevalier popped out to shortstop to end the threat, and the Dragons did not advance another runner past second base again until the ninth inning, when they trailed 6-0.

Cedar Rapids scored two runs in the sixth to extend their lead to 4-0, then added single runs in the seventh and eighth to close out the scoring.

Edwin Arroyo had the Dragons only extra base hit, a double in the first inning, that extended Arroyo's hitting streak to seven straight games. He is batting .484 during the hitting streak.

Former Springfield Shawnee star Ben Ross blasted a long home run for Cedar Rapids in the first inning, a solo shot that was his eighth of the year.

Up Next: The Dragons (28-26) host Cedar Rapids (30-24) in the fourth game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. Julian Aguiar (2-0, 2.03), the Midwest League leader in earned run average and the league pitcher of the month in May, is scheduled to start for Dayton. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

