TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: June 8 at Quad Cities River Bandits

The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Thursday, June 8, 2023

Infielder Kervín Pichardo transferred from High-A Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio

Infielder Chase Valentine transferred from the Arizona Complex League Padres to Fort Wayne (uniform: No. 18)

Left-handed pitcher Miguel Cienfuegos assigned to ACL Padres on rehab

Fort Wayne TinCaps (24-29) @ Quad Cities River Bandits (27-26)

Thursday, June 8 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Modern Woodmen Park | Davenport, IA

RHP Ryan Bergert (No. 24 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Adrian Alcantara

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST NIGHT: 1B Nathan Martorella (No. 23 Padres prospect) clobbered 2 homers Wednesday, leading the TinCaps to a dominant, 12-3, win over Quad Cities. Yesterday's win marked the largest margin of victory in a game this season for the 'Caps.

HAWKEYE HOMECOMING: Manager Jonny Mathews is from Centerville, Iowa, about 3 hours southwest of here. He's a former Hawkeyes grad assistant and also played and coached at Indian Hills. Wednesday's winning pitcher, Adam Mazur, was the 2022 Big Ten Pitcher of the Year at Iowa.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the 5th lowest ERA in the Midwest League (3.34). The bullpen has a 4.86 ERA (3rd highest).

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps have won 3 in a row and 10 of their last 15 games... Fort Wayne has also won 4 games in a row on the road... They're 2-0-1 over their last 3 series.

BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their +8 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 27-26 record (3 games better than their actual mark)... In games decided by 1 or 2 runs, the 'Caps are 6-15.

RYAN BERGERT: Among MWL pitchers who've worked 30+ innings this year: ranks 1st in ERA (1.42), 1st in LOB% (89%), 2nd in opponent AVG (.169), and 12th in K% (28%)... Has thrown 15 consecutive innings without allowing a run.

JAKOB MARSEE: Along with Peoria's Nathan Church, 1 of only 2 players in the MWL to appear in every game so far this year... had an 18-game on-base streak in May... In MWL, ranks 1st in runs (40), 2nd in walks (39; 17% BB%), and 5th in SB (18)... 7th best BB/K (0.85).

JACKSON MERRILL: MLB.com's No. 14 overall prospect (highest ranked in MWL)... had a 6-game hitting streak snapped Saturday... Last week, went 9-for-25 (.360)... Since May 5, 4th in the MWL in average (.320)... For the season, 7th lowest K% (13.5%).

MARCOS CASTAÑON: 14-game on-base streak in May... 12 doubles are 6th most in the MWL.

NATHAN MARTORELLA: In MWL, ranks 2nd in HR (9) and RBIs (39), 3rd in games (52) and 2B (13), 4th in R (33), 6th in SLG (.503), BB (33, 15% BB%), and OPS (.888), 7th in H (51)... 6th in wRC+ (153)... 6th in wOBA (.405) and BB/K (0.92)... 4th in ISO (.227). For context, former TinCap Fernando Tatis Jr.'s OPS was .910. Best in TinCaps era: Jason Hagerty (.917 in 2010).

VS. ELLY: Tuesday, the Reds called up top prospect Elly De La Cruz from Triple-A Louisville. De La Cruz is 3-for-7 in his first two games and clobbered his first MLB homer yesterday. He opened up last season with Dayton against the TinCaps. Between 2 April games in Dayton and 5 more April/May games at Parkview Field, De La Cruz was held in check, going 6-for-30 (.200) with 11 strikeouts to 2 walks. Of his 6 hits, 1 was a double. He played 5 at shortstop and 1 at third base.

BACK AGAIN: The TinCaps last played in Davenport May 7-9, 2018. The 'Caps hosted the River Bandits in '19 and last year, while the teams didn't meet in 2021. The following 8 players appeared in that series for the TinCaps and have since reached the big leagues: pitcher Mason Thompson, infielder Gabriel Arias, catcher Luis Campusano, outfielder Jack Suwinski, then-infielder Esteury Ruiz, pitcher MacKenzie Gore, pitcher Tom Cosgrove, and pitcher Adrián Martinez. Current manager Jonny Mathews was the hitting coach.

5 MILLION FANS COUNTDOWN: The TinCaps project to welcome their 5,000,000th fan to Parkview Field next week on Thursday, June 15 vs. the Dayton Dragons.

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps have averaged 4,461 fans per game so far this year across 29 openings, including 3 sellouts. Fort Wayne's average attendance ranks 2nd in the Midwest League to Dayton, and 3rd overall out of 30 High-A clubs (Greenville, South Atlantic League, is 2nd). Parkview Field is also out-drawing 18 Double-A ballparks and 6 in Triple-A.

