Cubs clip Lugs, 3-1 [A baseball player on a baseball field Description automatically generated with low confidence] SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Max Muncy led off the game with a single, moved to second on a walk, executed a double steal and scored on a throwing error - but that was the Lansing Lugnuts' (24-30) only tally in a 3-1 defeat to the South Bend Cubs (28-26) on Thursday night at Four Winds Field.

Muncy finished the game 2-for-4, but the Lugnuts managed only two other hits against South Bend starter Brandon Birdsell and relievers Didier Vargas, Tyler Santana and Sheldon Reed in dropping their second straight game in the series.

Nuts starter Jake Garland rebounded from a rough outing at home against Cedar Rapids by tossing 5 2/3 innings, striking out three and allowing solo tallies in the first, the third and the fourth, but it proved too much for the Lansing offense to overcome.

Kumar Nambiar followed with 1 1/3 hitless, scoreless innings before Brock Whittlesey worked a scoreless eighth. Garland, Nambiar and Whittlesey each stranded the bases loaded once.

The Nuts committed three errors in the game, tying a season high and leading to an unearned run.

Lansing right-hander Jacob Watters starts the fourth game of the six-game set at 7:05 p.m. Friday. South Bend counters with right-hander Richard Gallardo.

The Lugnuts play South Bend through Sunday before returning home to take on the Peoria Chiefs from June 13-June 18. Tickets are available via lansinglugnuts.com or by calling (517) 485-4500.

