Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM Game)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Cedar Rapids Kernels (affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) in the third game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Wednesday: Dayton 2, Cedar Rapids 1. Edwin Arroyo hit a two-run home run in the first inning while Dayton pitchers Chase Petty, Myles Gayman, Braxton Roxby, and Jake Gozzo combined to allow just four hits. The Dragons hit a home run in the first inning for the second straight night. They have allowed just two runs in the series, winning both games.

Current Series (June 6-11 vs. Cedar Rapids): The Dragons are 2-0 in the set. Dayton team stats in the series: .176 batting average; 4.0 runs/game; 3 home runs; 3 stolen bases; 0.60 ERA; 2 errors.

In the Standings: The Dragons are tied for second place (East Division), nine games behind Great Lakes with 13 to play in the first half.

Team Notes

The Dragons have won five straight games. They are 11-2 over their last 13 games. Over those 13 games, Dragons pitchers have a team ERA of 1.91, best in the league by 0.64 over the second ranked staff. The Dragons have averaged 4.5 runs per game during the 13 games (59 runs scored).

The Dragons are 21-12 (.636) since April 30, the second best record in the MWL during that time frame.

The Dragons team ERA since April 30 is 2.81, best in the league. Their full season ERA of 3.38 now ranks second in the circuit.

Player Notes

Edwin Arroyo has a seven-game hitting streak, going 14 for 27 (.519) with two home runs, one triple, and two doubles.

Dragons starting pitcher Julian Aguiar has been named MWL Pitcher of the Month and Cincinnati Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May. He allowed only one earned run in May covering 22 innings (allowing one unearned run), just seven hits with four walks and 23 strikeouts with an ERA of 0.41. For the year, he leads the MWL in ERA (2.03) and opponent batting average (.154).

Other Dragons starting pitchers have also posted excellent ERAs on the year. Chase Petty has an ERA of 0.45 in just 20 innings (five starts). Jose Acuña (2.40), Thomas Farr (3.20), and Hunter Parks (3.28) also have strong ERAs.

Justice Thompson over his last 14 games is batting .333 with two home runs, seven extra base hits, and 10 RBI.

Several Dragons relievers have had several consecutive strong outings: Jake Gozzo over his last 5 G: 1-0, 4 Sv, 7.1 IP, 0 R, 9 SO...Myles Gayman over his last 6 G: 3-0, 12.2 IP, 1 R...Braxton Roxby over his last 8 G: 2 Sv, 12.1 IP, 1 R...Owen Holt over his last 3 G: 7 IP, 1 R...John Murphy since joining the Dragons: 5 G, 2-0, 9.2 IP, 1 R.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, June 9 (7:05 pm): Cedar Rapids RH Marco Raya (0-0, 2.61) at Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (2-0, 2.03)

Saturday, June 10 (7:10 pm): Cedar Rapids RH Zebby Matthews (0-0, 1.50) at Dayton RH Jose Acuña (3-0, 2.40)

Sunday, June 11 (1:10 pm): Cedar Rapids TBA at Dayton RH Thomas Farr (1-2, 3.20)

