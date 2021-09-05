Skeeters Walk It off over Las Vegas

September 5, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release







(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - Cesar Salazar delivered a walk-off single to lead the Sugar Land Skeeters to a 3-2 win over the Las Vegas Aviators on Sunday night at Constellation Field.

Salazar, making his Triple A debut, drove a single to left field with one out in the bottom of the ninth to score Marty Costes and send the Skeeters to the victory. Salazar finished the night 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and the walk-off single.

Las Vegas stranded the bases loaded in the eighth and ninth innings. Ronel Blanco, who received the win, tossed a scoreless ninth and Bryan Abreu struck out three batters in the eighth to keep the game tied.

Ronnie Dawson knotted the game at 2-2 in the fifth with a two-run single. Las Vegas jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first on a two-run homer from Carlos Perez. Skeeters starter Jonathan Bermudez struck out five through five innings of work, allowing two runs on four hits. Skeeters pitchers logged 15 strikeouts on the night, one away from matching their season high. Along with Abreu, Seth Martinez and Parker Mushinski struck out three batters through an inning of relief.

Brady Feigl got the start for Las Vegas and went 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on two hits. Aaron Brown surrendered the walk-off single to Salazar and received the loss.

The Skeeters and Aviators continue their series at 2:05 p.m. on Monday at Constellation Field. Skeeters right-hander Peter Solomon will face off against Homer Bailey.

Tickets for the rest of the Skeeters' 2021 regular season - including the Triple A Final Stretch - are on sale and can be purchased by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from September 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.