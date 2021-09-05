Duncan, Bullpen Dominate in Sunday Afternoon Triumph

Isotopes 4 (46-59), Dodgers 1 (52-53) - Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, OK

AT THE DISH: Chris Rabago put Albuquerque on the board with an RBI double in the third inning then scored on a sacrifice fly from Ryan Vilade ... Taylor Snyder and Nick Longhi each delivered an RBI single in the fourth ... Longhi was 2-for-4, his second consecutive multi-hit contest ... Yonathan Daza was 1-for-4 in the third game of his rehab assignment.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Starter Frank Duncan (4-2, 4.25) delivered his second straight dominant outing, limiting Oklahoma City to three hits and a run in six innings with one walk and four strikeouts ... Duncan has allowed just two runs over his last two starts, spanning 11 frames ... Logan Cozart, Chad Smith and Justin Lawrence combined to retire nine of the ten batters they faced to wrap up the four-hitter.

TOPES TIDBITS: Albuquerque allowed only four hits for the second time this season (7/5 vs. El Paso) ... The Topes have also pitched a pair of three-hitters ... Albuquerque's bullpen has a 2.63 ERA in their last ten games (12 ER/41 IP).

ON DECK: For the first time in franchise history, the Isotopes will play a Labor Day contest that is not the final game of the regular season. Right-hander José Mujica (2-9, 8.68) will start for Albuquerque on Monday in a game that is scheduled to get underway at 11:05 AM MT (12:05 CT). Oklahoma City will counter with righty Ryan Pepiot (1-4, 6.35).

