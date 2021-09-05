Duncan, Bullpen Dominate in Sunday Afternoon Triumph
September 5, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Isotopes 4 (46-59), Dodgers 1 (52-53) - Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, OK
AT THE DISH: Chris Rabago put Albuquerque on the board with an RBI double in the third inning then scored on a sacrifice fly from Ryan Vilade ... Taylor Snyder and Nick Longhi each delivered an RBI single in the fourth ... Longhi was 2-for-4, his second consecutive multi-hit contest ... Yonathan Daza was 1-for-4 in the third game of his rehab assignment.
TOEING THE RUBBER: Starter Frank Duncan (4-2, 4.25) delivered his second straight dominant outing, limiting Oklahoma City to three hits and a run in six innings with one walk and four strikeouts ... Duncan has allowed just two runs over his last two starts, spanning 11 frames ... Logan Cozart, Chad Smith and Justin Lawrence combined to retire nine of the ten batters they faced to wrap up the four-hitter.
TOPES TIDBITS: Albuquerque allowed only four hits for the second time this season (7/5 vs. El Paso) ... The Topes have also pitched a pair of three-hitters ... Albuquerque's bullpen has a 2.63 ERA in their last ten games (12 ER/41 IP).
ON DECK: For the first time in franchise history, the Isotopes will play a Labor Day contest that is not the final game of the regular season. Right-hander José Mujica (2-9, 8.68) will start for Albuquerque on Monday in a game that is scheduled to get underway at 11:05 AM MT (12:05 CT). Oklahoma City will counter with righty Ryan Pepiot (1-4, 6.35).
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...
Triple-A West League Stories from September 5, 2021
- Dodgers Can't Break Albuquerque's Pen - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Duncan, Bullpen Dominate in Sunday Afternoon Triumph - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Aces Notes - Reno Aces
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - September 5, 2021 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Pannone Gem Snaps Streak - Salt Lake Bees
- Walton Witte West: Rainiers Pull Back Within a Game of Division Lead After Wild Win in Reno - Tacoma Rainiers
- Hjelle's solid outing wasted in loss to Bees - Sacramento River Cats
- Reno Falls Late to Tacoma 7-6 - Reno Aces
- Express Holds Steady for 3-1 Win over Chihuahuas - Round Rock Express
- Chihuahuas Waste Chances, Fall to Round Rock - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Early Deficit Too Much as Albuquerque Drops Second Straight - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Dodgers Beat Isotopes, Rain Thanks to Early Scoring - Oklahoma City Dodgers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Albuquerque Isotopes Stories
- Duncan, Bullpen Dominate in Sunday Afternoon Triumph
- Early Deficit Too Much as Albuquerque Drops Second Straight
- Nelson Gonzalez Ties All-Time Isotopes Record for Games Pitched
- Four-Run Fourth Sends Isotopes to Defeat Friday
- Goudeau Recalled by Colorado, Lawrence Optioned to Albuquerque