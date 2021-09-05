Reno Falls Late to Tacoma 7-6

September 5, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces fell 7-6 tonight to the Tacoma Rainiers, despite four homers from Reno. The Aces remain atop the Triple-A West standings, with a 61-42 record on the season.

Reno jumped out to the lead for the third straight game to open up this series, thanks to a solo shot from Jamie Ritchie. Ritchie, who's average has not dipped below .318 all season, entered with just three homers on the season. The Aces won each of the first three games this season in which he went yard.

Tacoma took their first lead of the series in the third, with back-to-back homers to make it a 4-1 lead for the Rainiers.

The Aces bounced back and scored in the bottom of the third, with Nick Heath scoring on an Ildemaro Vargas sacrifice fly. Reno notched another sacrifice fly in the fourth, this time with Heath driving in Cooper Hummel to make it 4-3.

In the bottom of the fifth, Ildemaro Vargas tied the game behind a solo shot to right field to make it 4-4.

The homer was just his sixth of the season, but second in the three games since the start of September.

In the bottom of the eighth, Reno's bats unloaded to put the team ahead 6-4. A pair of massive solo homers from Juniel Querecuto and Jake Hager put the team up heading into the top of the ninth.

Tacoma scored three in the top of the ninth to go up 7-6.

The series between the two top teams in the Triple-A West, West continues tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. PT from Greater Nevada Field. Tickets are available at RenoAces.com, or by texting TIXX to 21003. The game can be heard on KPLY 630AM or on RenoAces.com with Zack Bayrouty on the call.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from September 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.