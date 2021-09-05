Pannone Gem Snaps Streak

The Salt Lake Bees snapped their franchise record tying eleven game losing streak, as they edged the Sacramento River Cats 2-1 on Saturday night. Salt Lake starter Thomas Pannone (4-10) set the tone, as he tossed seven shutout innings and allowed just five hits with six strikeouts and one walk. A.J. Ramos worked a 1-2-3 eighth and James Hoyt gave up a run in the ninth inning, but earned his third save of the season by striking out the final batter.

The Bees scored both of their runs in the fifth inning, as Brennon Lund led off with a double and scored when Gavin Cecchini grounded a double just inside the third base bag. He would score on a two out single by Michael Stefanic. Cecchini led Salt Lake with two hits and one run batted in, while Kean Wong added two hits.

