Strong Pitching Leads Bees

September 5, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees picked up their second straight win on Sunday with a 6-3 win over the Sacramento River Cats. The game was tied 1-1 in the fifth when Gavin Cecchini, Jose Rojas and Michael Stefanic strung together three straight singles to give the Bees a one run lead. After a fielder's choice by Preston Palmeiro brought in a run, Jake Gatewood capped off the inning with a two run homer, his 23rd of the season. Salt Lake would add one more run in the eighth on the first Triple-A hit, extra base hit and RBI for Franklin Torres.

Bees starter Jack Dashwood picked up his first Triple-A win, as he went five and two-third innings and allowed just three runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and no walks. Ben Rowen retired all seven batters he faced, while Tim Peterson worked a three up, three down ninth inning for his seventh save of the season, his first since july 10th. Stefanic led the Bees' 14 hit attack with four hits and one RBI, while Rojas added three hits, including his 8th home run of the season, and one RBI.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from September 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.