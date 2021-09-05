Hjelle's solid outing wasted in loss to Bees

September 5, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







West Sacramento, Calif. - Coming down off Friday night's no-hitter high, the Sacramento River Cats (46-56) turned out another solid pitching performance, but the bats were shut down by three Salt Lake Bees (44-60) pitchers.

Right-hander Sean Hjelle, the No. 13-ranked prospect in the Giants organization according to MLB Pipeline, allowed just two runs over six strong innings - his longest and best outing since being promoted to Triple-A Sacramento. The 6-foot, 11-inch former second-round pick out of the University of Kentucky struck out five and walked just one. Finishing the night at 91 pitches, it was the fourth time this season Hjelle has crested the 90-pitch mark, with the three previous times coming in Double-A Richmond with the Flying Squirrels.

With only five hits on the board heading into the ninth, with two coming off the bat of newcomer Wyatt Mathisen, the River Cats needed a late-inning spark. Center fielder Heliot Ramos nearly legged out an infield single but despite appearing to be safe on replay, he was called out by the first base umpire. Fittingly, left fielder Mike Tauchman immediately yanked a solo home run down the right field line in what could have been a game-tying, two-run shot.

It'll be back-to-back tall right-handers taking the mound for Sacramento as the Bees will face 6-foot, 8-inch Logan Ondrusek on Sunday afternoon. The Bees will go with another lefty, this time 23-year old Jack Dashwood. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. (PT). Watch Johnny Doskow and J.T. Snow call the game live on CW-31 or listen online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Jason Krizan's nine-game hitting streak came to an end on Saturday night. Over that stretch, Krizan was unstoppable at the plate, going 19-for-37 with five home runs.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from September 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.