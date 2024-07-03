Six-Run Seventh Crushes Stormers

July 3, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Oscar De La Cruz kept the Lancaster Stormer in Wednesday evening's game for a while, but the York Revolution broke out with a three-run fifth and six-run seventh to crush the Stormers, 11-2, at WellSpan Park.

It was York's sixth straight win over Lancaster in the season series and 10th in 11 meetings.

The Revs struck for an unearned run in the bottom of the first inning, but Mason Martin tied the game with a leadoff homer to right in the second inning.

De La Cruz (0-2) and Zach Neff (4-3) would keep the game tied until the home fifth. Matt McDermott drove a one-out double into right center field and stole third. Rudy Martin, Jr. walked and stole second. Lancaster brought its infielders to the edge of the grass. Donovan Cssey took advantage of the opportunity, drilling a single off the glove of shortstop Isan Diaz. Cssey took second on the throw home, stole third and scored on a sac fly by Colton Welker.

Martin went deep again, this time to left, opening the sixth, but the rest of the game belonged to York. Alex Pantoja's RBI double to right center with two outs in the sixth chased De La Cruz. Steffon Moore struck out Matt McDermott to end that inning but ran into non-stop trouble in the seventh.

Rudy Martin, Jr. walked and stole second after Donovan Casey popped out. Welker put the game out of reach with a two-run homer to left center. Jacob Rhinesmith doubled to right center. Trey Martin hit an innocent pop up to the right side of the infield, but Lancaster's defenders lost the ball in the twilight, giving up a single. Kobe Kato produced York's eighth run with a single to right center. Ciaran Devenney's triple to right center gave the Revs two more. He scored on a base hit by Pantoja.

Infielder Kyle Kasser pitched the bottom of the eighth, facing only three batters with an assortment or arcing "eephus" stuff.

Brady Tedesco (0-0) will make the start for the Stormers on Thursday at 5:00 against right-hander Michael Horrell (2-2). Fans may tune into FloBaseball at 4:55.

NOTES: York has scored 111 runs in the 11 games of the season series...Mason Martin has eight hits, five for extra bases, in the last three games...Chris Proctor extended a hitting streak to 10 games with a single in the fourth...York's six steals were a season-high against the Stormers...Damon Dues went 2-for-4 to boost his average to .339...Isan Diaz was 0-for-5 in his return to the ballclub.

Subject: Yor 11, Lan 2 (box)

Game Date: 07/03/2024

Lancaster Stormers 2 AT York Revolution 11

YTD YTD

Lancaster AB R H BI AVG York AB R H BI AVG

Dunston Jr., S CF 3 0 2 0 .286 McDermott, M SS 5 1 1 0 .319

Diaz, I SS 5 0 0 0 .305 Martin Jr, R CF 1 3 1 0 .322

Hulsizer, N LF 4 0 0 0 .366 Casey, D RF 3 1 1 2 .353

Martin, M DH 3 2 2 2 .500 Welker, C 1B 4 1 2 3 .321

Carpenter, J 1B 4 0 0 0 .289 Rhinesmith, J LF 5 1 1 0 .337

Proctor, C C 4 0 1 0 .265 Martin, T DH 4 2 2 0 .265

Howard, G RF 3 0 1 0 .281 Kato, K 2B 4 1 1 1 .255

Dues, D 2B 4 0 2 0 .355 Devenney, C C 3 1 1 2 .179

Loehr, T 3B 4 0 0 0 .262 Pantoja, A 3B 4 0 2 2 .333

34 2 8 2 33 11 12 10

Lancaster 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 - 2 8 0

York 1 0 0 0 3 1 6 0 x - 11 12 1

2B--McDermott, M SS (14), Martin Jr, R CF (10), Rhinesmith, J LF (15),

Pantoja, A 3B (1). 3B--Devenney, C C (2). HR--Martin, M DH 2 (2), Welker, C

1B (9). RBI--Martin, M DH 2 (4), TOTALS 2 (0), Casey, D RF 2 (67),

Welker, C 1B 3 (41), Kato, K 2B (26), Devenney, C C 2 (25), Pantoja, A 3B

2 (4), TOTALS 10 (0). HP--Howard, G RF (4). SF--Welker, C 1B (7).

SB--Dunston Jr., S CF (27), Howard, G RF (14), Dues, D 2B 2 (7), McDermott,

M SS (33), Martin Jr, R CF 2 (40), Casey, D RF (24), Martin, T DH (14),

Kato, K 2B (26). CS--Proctor, C C (2). E--Pantoja, A 3B (2).

LOB--Lancaster 9, York 7. DP--D. Dues(2B) - I. Diaz(SS) - J. Carpenter(1B),

D. Dues(2B) - T. Loehr(3B) - J. Carpenter(1B).

YTD

IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA

Lancaster

De La Cruz, O (L,0-2) 5.2 5 5 4 6 1 0 5.06

Moore, S 0.2 5 6 6 1 1 1 17.36

Mieses, J 0.2 1 0 0 1 0 0 18.00

Kasser, K 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00

8 12 11 10 8 2 1

York

Neff, Z (W,4-3) 5.0 5 1 1 2 3 1 6.32

Stewart, W 1.0 2 1 1 0 2 1 5.86

Carter, W 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 4.22

Holiday, A 1.0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0.00

Sutera, T 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 0 2.20

9 8 2 2 3 9 2

WP--Mieses, J (9). PB--Proctor, C. HB--Neff, Z (2). SO--Dunston Jr., S,

Diaz, I 2, Hulsizer, N 2, Carpenter, J, Howard, G 2, Loehr, T, McDermott,

M, Kato, K. BB--Dunston Jr., S 2, Martin, M, Martin Jr, R 4, Casey, D 2,

Martin, T, Devenney, C. BF--De La Cruz, O 27 (52), Moore, S 8 (26), Mieses,

J 4 (26), Kasser, K 3 (3), Neff, Z 21 (269), Stewart, W 6 (201), Carter, W

3 (52), Holiday, A 4 (18), Sutera, T 4 (129). P-S--De La Cruz, O 95-50,

Moore, S 32-19, Mieses, J 13-7, Kasser, K 8-6, Neff, Z 67-43, Stewart, W

26-19, Carter, W 19-13, Holiday, A 19-12, Sutera, T 11-8.

T--2:51. A--3939

Weather: Sunny, 86

Plate Umpire - Jon Lammatina, Field Umpire #1 - Scott Hart, Field Umpire #3 - Buzz Albert

