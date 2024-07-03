Blue Crabs Crack Open Lexington Series

LEXINGTON, KY - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs put on a hitting clinic at Legends Field, pummeling the Lexington Legends 16-8 in a game highlighted by offensive firepower and standout performances.

Michael Wielansky led the charge for Southern Maryland, going a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate. His impressive outing included two mammoth home runs and four RBIs, showcasing his ability to drive in runs with authority. Wielansky's contributions were pivotal as the Blue Crabs amassed 17 hits in total, relentlessly attacking Lexington's pitching throughout the game.

Not to be outdone, Aaron Hill delivered a historic performance of his own, launching three home runs on the day. Hill's power surge netted him seven RBIs in a career day for the shortstop.

The game's early stages were tightly contested, with both teams trading blows. Southern Maryland drew first blood in the top of the 1st inning, but Lexington responded immediately. Spencer Johnston settled in on the mound for the Blue Crabs, going seven solid innings, allowing four runs on four hits while striking out five. Johnston's steady presence provided stability for Southern Maryland, allowing their offense to flourish.

Lexington's pitching struggled to contain Southern Maryland's relentless offensive onslaught. Starter Javier Reynoso endured a tough outing, surrendering nine runs on nine hits in just five innings of work. The bullpen fared little better, as Southern Maryland continued to capitalize on scoring opportunities late in the game.

Defensively, both teams experienced their share of challenges, committing a combined four errors. Despite these miscues, Southern Maryland's offensive outburst proved too much for Lexington to handle, as they piled on runs in almost every inning, including a decisive 5-run 4th inning that shifted the momentum firmly in their favor.

With the win, Southern Maryland improves to 28-32 on the season, while Lexington drops to 17-43. The Blue Crabs will look to carry this momentum to finish the series and the first half, aiming to build on their impressive offensive display and make real noise in the second half.

The series continued tomorrow, Wednesday July 3rd to kick off the Independence Day Bash at 6:45 PM.

