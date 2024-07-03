Revs Race Past Stormers, Hoist the Cup

July 3, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution are once again War of the Roses champions, using another offensive onslaught to knock off the rival Lancaster Stormers, 11-2 on Wednesday night at WellSpan Park.

York started the scoring against Oscar De La Cruz in the first when Rudy Martin Jr scampered home on a passed ball with two outs in the inning.

It took all of two pitches for the Stormers to tie the game in the second as Mason Martin launched a solo home run to right off of Zach Neff.

The game remained knotted at 1-1 until the fifth, with both Neff and De La Cruz navigating through jams.

York finally got to De La Cruz in the bottom of the fifth, starting with Matt McDermott driving a one out double to the base of the wall in right center. After Martin Jr walked, Donovan Casey plated a pair by ripping a single through a drawn in infield and into left. Colton Welker drove in Casey on a sacrifice fly, putting York ahead 4-1.

Will Stewart relieved Neff (4-3) in the sixth but was greeted by Mason Martin, who went over the Arch Nemesis for his second solo home run of the night, cutting the lead to 4-2.

York got that run back in the sixth, chasing De La Cruz (0-2) in the process when Alexis Pantoja ripped an 0-2 pitch into right center field for a run scoring double to make it a 5-2 game.

Will Carter retired the side in order in the seventh with a pair of strikeouts, and York's offense finally exploded in the bottom half to put the game away for good.

Welker started the scoring blasting a two-run homer to left center off of reliever Steffon Moore to pad the lead to 7-2. It was the first of six consecutive hits which also included an RBI single to right center from Kobe Kato, a two-run triple clobbered to deep center by Ciaran Devenney, and a Pantoja RBI bloop single as the lead ballooned to 11-2.

Aaron Holiday worked around a leadoff walk to pitch a scoreless eighth and Tom Sutera logged a scoreless ninth to close down the 11-2 win, clinching the Community Cup outright for the Revs for the second consecutive year.

York will look for the sweep on Thursday at 5 PM when Michael Horrell takes the hill against Lancaster's Brady Tedesco on July4York presented by Traditions Bank. The night includes a Post-Game York Symphony Orchestra Concert, Post-Game Fireworks presented by Glatfelter Insurance Group, and it's a Hunger Free Thursday presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

Notes: The Revs improve to 41-20, now six games ahead of the 2010 and 2023 clubs for best 61-game record in franchise history. York increases its North Division lead to a franchise record 11 games. The win is Rick Forney's 999th in his managerial career. York improves to 21-10 at home, having won 10 of 11 and 16 of the last 18 at WellSpan Park. The Revs improve to 10-1 in the season's War of the Roses series (5-0 at home), winning the series outright for the ninth time and in back-to-back seasons for the third time. The Revs have won four of the last five season series against the Stormers and have notched the earliest clinch in a season series, both by number of games and by earliest date. Having already clinched the winningest half in franchise history by winning percentage, the Revs are two wins shy of tying the club record for total wins in a half (43, set in a 70-game half in 2012). York scored double digits in runs for the 17th time this season and for the 16th time in the past 40 games. York is averaging 10 runs per game against Lancaster. Martin Jr stole two bases, becoming the league's first to 40 steals this year and the sixth in Revs history to 40 steals in a season; by comparison, last year's league leader was teammate Trey Martin with 46. Martin stole the 60th base of his Revs career on Wednesday night, becoming the sixth to reach that mark. Martin Jr tied a franchise record with four walks and reached base all five times. Casey added to his league lead in RBI (67), runs (61), and maintained his tie for the league lead in hits with McDermott (83). Welker leads the team with seven sac flies while the Revs lead the league with 30 on the season. Jacob Rhinesmith doubled in the seventh, extending his hitting streak to 11 games. Devenney's triple gives him 17 hits on the season, 13 of which have gone for extra bases. Holiday has worked five scoreless innings in five appearances to begin his Revs career.

