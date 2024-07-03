Blanton's Contract Purchased by Saltillo

GASTONIA, N.C. - Bryan Blanton, Gastonia's right-handed reliever, had his contract purchased by Saraperos de Saltillo on Thursday. Saltillo is a club in the North Division of the Mexican League.

The Albemarle, North Carolina native pitched for a school in his home state, attending Catawba College in Salisbury, North Carolina.

Blanton was drafted by the New York Yankees in 2017, and was with the organization until 2022. He pitched for the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the American Association for the remainder of the 2022 season before joining Gastonia in 2023.

The reliever made 57 appearances with Gastonia last season, owning a 3-2 record with a 4.43 ERA. Blanton walked 39 and struck out 78 batters, recording eight saves.

In 23 games out of the Gastonia 'pen this season, Blanton has gone 3-2 with a 2.96 ERA. He's issued 13 walks and recorded 28 strikeouts in 24.1 innings pitched, allowing just two home runs. Blanton's 1.19 WHIP is the lowest he's had since 2019.

Blanton will meet up with a couple familiar faces in Saltillo, reuniting with pitchers Zach Mort and Alex Sanabia - who were on Gastonia's staff in 2023.

