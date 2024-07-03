Atlantic League Names June Player and Pitcher of the Month

(New York) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball today named its Player and Pitcher of the Month for June. York Revolution first baseman David Washington was named the Player of the Month and Staten Island FerryHawks starting pitcher Aaron Leasher is the Pitcher of the Month.

Washington had a remarkable month, leading all ALPB players with 13 homers and 34 RBI as he led the Revolution to an 18-8 record and the ALPB North Division first half championship. Washington hit .302 in 25 games with five doubles and 14 walks and his 13 homers and 34 RBI were both club records for a single month. Washington hit 10 homers in an 11-game span from June 13-25 including a two-homer game with four RBI on June 13 vs. the Long Island Ducks and a two-homer, five RBI game on June 19 against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. His walk-off homer on June 25 clinched the North Division title for the Revolution with an 11-9 win over Long Island.

Left-handed pitcher Leasher posted a 4-1 record in June with a 1.48 ERA. Over 30.2 innings and five starts, he struck out 31 and walked just 10 while allowing 22 hits and only seven runs. Leasher held opponents to a .195 batting average. He recorded wins over Gastonia, High Point, Lexington and Lancaster during the month and did not allow more than one run in any of his four victories. He is currently tied for the league lead in wins with six and tops the ALPB with a 2.46 ERA.

"Both David and Aaron have been instrumental in their team's success this season," said Atlantic League President Rick White. "Their performances stood out among the many outstanding players we have in the Atlantic League this year."

