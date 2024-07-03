Gastonia Top Rockers, 5-3

July 3, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - Gastonia banged out six extra base hits and defeated the High Point Rockers 5-3 Wednesday night at Truist Point in front of a crowd of 2,052.

The GBC had 11 hits on the night including five doubles and a triple while the Rockers scratched out six hits with a double and a triple.

Scoreless through three innings, Gastonia tallied three runs in the fourth inning off High Point starter Cam Bedrosian (L, 3-1). Justin Wylie struck first with a leadoff single and Clint Coulter followed with an RBI double to score the first run. Alan Alonso laced an RBI single to score Coulter for the second run. The third run came after Eric De La Rosa scored on a fielder's choice grounder to first from Alex Johnson.

High Point's first run also came in the fourth inning. Ben Aklinski led off the inning with a double and was singled home by Connor Owings to make it a 3-1 game.

Gastonia struck again in the seventh inning after Kevin Watson, Jr. smacked a leadoff triple. A sac fly from Josh Stowers scored Watson. Marc Flores and Justin Wylie hit back-to-back doubles to give GBC a 5-1 lead.

Connor Owings led off the seventh inning with a triple for the Rockers and scored on Brian Parreira's sacrifice fly to make the score 5-2.

High Point rallied for a run in the eighth when DJ Burt drew a leadoff walk and stole second before scoring on an RBI single from Ryan Grotjohn. The Rockers would go on to load the bases but could not push another run across and went to the ninth trailing 5-3.

Gastonia reliever Gabe Klobosits put the Rockers down in order in the ninth to earn his fourth save of the year.

Gastonia starter Ljay Newsome (W, 5-1) went six innings and limited the Rockers to four hits while striking out six.

Game Three of the series between the Rockers and Gastonia is set for a 6:35 p.m. start on Thursday. Ballpark gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and there will be fireworks following the game.

