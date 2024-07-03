Sellout Crowd Sees Dirty Birds Surge Past Ducks Late

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Charleston Dirty Birds 8-5 on Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game series before a past-capacity crowd of 6,834 at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Jackie Bradley Jr.'s solo home run to center field off Dirty Birds starter Kevin Smith and Aaron Antonini's RBI single to right field gave the Ducks a 2-0 first inning lead. Bradley Jr. added an RBI single through the right side in the second to make it a 3-0 game.

Chance Sisco cranked a solo homer to right-center, and Zach Racusin added an RBI fielder's choice in the third to run the Ducks lead to five. Charleston got on the scoreboard in the fourth on Keon Barnum's RBI single to left field off Ducks starter Wei-Yin Chen. Phillip Ervin's RBI double and Delino Deshields' RBI single in the seventh closed the gap to 5-3.

The Dirty Birds then struck for four runs in the eighth to take a 7-5 lead. Barnum's solo homer to right, Ervin's RBI double to left and Deshields' RBI single to right highlighted the inning. An RBI double in the ninth by Willy Garcia rounded out the scoring.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Chen tossed six innings of one-run ball, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out six. Smith also pitched six innings, conceding five runs on nine hits with three strikeouts. Gerald Ogando (1-1) picked up the win with a scoreless seventh inning, striking out two. Wladimir Pinto (1-1) took the loss, surrendering three runs (two earned) on three hits in one-third of an inning. Mason Fox earned his second save of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Bradley Jr. led the Ducks offensively with three hits, two RBIs and a run. Antonini added two hits and an RBI, while Jaylyn Williams recorded two hits and a run.

