Sioux Falls Handles Wisconsin 121-109

November 19, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Oshkosh, WI - The Sioux Falls Skyforce won their third game in a row by the score of 121-109 against the Wisconsin Herd on Tuesday evening from Oshkosh Arena.

Miami HEAT two-way player Josh Christopher posted his second-straight game of 24-plus points, as he netted 25 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and a plus-13 plus-minus in the victory for Sioux Falls (3-2). Fellow two-way player Keshad Johnson added his second double-double in the last three games, with 22 points, 12 rebounds, three steals, three blocks and a game-high plus-22 plus-minus.

Milwaukee Bucks two-way player Stanley Umude led Wisconsin (0-4) with a game-high 27 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Zyon Pullin (17 points on 6-7 FGA, three rebounds, four assists and three steals) and Nassir Little combined for 20 points on 6-8 FGA (plus-25 plus-minus) and seven rebounds in the first quarter. The Skyforce shot 50 percent from the field and from beyond the arc to build a 36-22 lead.

Johnson poured in 14 points, a season-high for points in a quarter, as Sioux Falls led by as many as 27 points in the second frame. The Skyforce took a 72-47 lead to halftime, as it marked the most points in a half.

Bucks assignee Chris Livingston led the Herd with 13 points in the third frame, as Wisconsin cut the lead to 16 points at 46.5 seconds left in the quarter. Christopher scored 9 of Sioux Falls' 20 fourth quarter points (third-straight game of nine-plus fourth quarter points) to earn the second-straight victory in Wisconsin.

Little posted 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Isaiah Stevens added 13 points and nine assists, which marked his third-straight game of nine-plus assists. Caleb Daniels led off the bench with 12 points on 5-8 FGA and five rebounds.

Milwaukee assignees AJ Johnson and Tyler Smith combined for 26 points to round out top scorers for the Herd.

