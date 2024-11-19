Skyhawks Suffer First Loss of the Season 108-101 at the Hands of the Delaware Blue Coats

November 19, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks (4-1) suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of the Delaware Blue Coats (1-4), 108-101 to close out a four-game homestand.

Dominick Barlow led the way for the Skyhawks, netting 19 points on 7-13 from the field (.538 FG%), adding six rebounds, one assist and one block in 33 minutes. In his first four games with the Skyhawks, Barlow is averaging 21.5 points (.611 FG%, .910 FT%), 9.3 rebounds, 3.0 blocks.

Kevon Harris notched his first double-double since Feb. 2, 2024, and the seventh of his NBA G League career, collecting 11 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 30 minutes.

Six Skyhawks netted 10-or-more points for the second time this season, led by Barlow (18 points) and Jordan Bowden (17 points), followed by Daeqwon Plowden (12 points), and Jarkel Joiner, Harris, and Mouhamed Gueye who finished with 11 points apiece.

The Blue Coats jumped out to a quick 8-0 start thanks to a triple from Lestor Quinones and an and-1 from Judah Mintz, ending the quarter with a 33-29 lead. Bowden netted 10 of his 17 points in the first frame.

College Park took its first lead of the game at the 3:36 mark of the second quarter thanks to a combined 16 bench points from Plowden, Dwight Murray Jr., Joey Hauser and David Singleton, before Delaware would respond with a 13-5 run to end the first half, taking a 63-56 lead at the break.

The third quarter saw back and forth action, with Delaware securing a double-digit lead before College Park would respond to take a four-point lead. The Skyhawks lead was quickly taken back by the Blue Coats after ending the third quarter on a 20-10 run to take an 88-80 lead into the fourth quarter.

Delaware held as much as an 11-point lead halfway through the final frame, before the Skyhawks would trim the Blue Coats' lead to 98-97 with just under 4:00 remaining. Barlow ignited the run, thanks to a quick six points, along with four from Bowden.

Delaware would respond with eight straight points over the next two minutes, extending its lead to nine points thanks to buckets from four different Blue Coats, and held onto the lead to finish at 108-101.

Darius Bazley recorded his first double-double of the season with a game-high 25 points and 10 rebounds, to go along with three steals, two assists and two blocks in 26 minutes off the bench.

The Skyhawks will embark on a two-game road trip against the Greensboro Swarm on Nov. 20 at 11 a.m., and a Nov. 22 matchup at 7 p.m., before returning home to Gateway Center Arena @ College Park on Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. against the Long Island Nets.

