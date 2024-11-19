905 Drop Series in the Capital City

November 19, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Raptors 905 News Release







Raptors 905 (1-4), the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors fell to the Capital City Go-Go (4-2) 113-131 Sunday afternoon. The 905 were led by Charlie Brown Jr who set the single-game steals record with nine steals, adding a game-high 28 points, three rebounds, and three assists in the loss. Erik Stevenson put up 24 points, four rebounds, and five assists for Capital City.

Determined to close the road trip out with a win, the 905 opened the ball game on a 17-4 run. The two teams traded baskets for the remainder of the quarter before the 905 closed the frame up nine. The Go-Go fought back immediately, outscoring the visitors 32-24 in the quarter, and cutting the 905 advantage to one point going into the break.

The two teams continued to trade baskets through the third quarter before a late 905 run allowed them to hold onto a four-point lead entering the final frame. Despite a strong defensive effort from the visitors, the Go-Go's strong shooting allowed them to outscore the 905 26-40, sweeping the two-game series.

Ulrich Chomche contributed 16 points, seven rebounds, and six blocks for the 905, while Raptors 905 alums Justin Champagnie and Mouhamadou Gueye put up 18 points apiece.

The Raptors 905 return to Mississauga for their home opener against the Long Island Nets while Capital City travels to Maine to take on the Celtics. Both games will be played Friday at 7:30 pm, and 7:00 pm, respectively.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from November 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.