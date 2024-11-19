Charge Run Past Bulls

November 19, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge forward Pete Nance dunks against the Windy City Bulls

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge (2-3) defeated the Windy City Bulls (1-5), 129-118, in front of 3,024 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Tuesday night.

Cleveland's Pete Nance scored 21 points in the first half, finishing with 27 on 9-of-15 shooting and 4-of-7 from three-point range with five assists and three blocks in 33 minutes. Jules Bernard poured in 25 points with 10 rebounds in 36 minutes. Feron Hunt added 16 points and five boards in 29 minutes. Zhaire Smith scored 13 points and swatted three blocks in 28 minutes while Jacob Gilyard dished out a career-high 13 assists, along with seven points and a steal in 33 minutes.

The Charge bench got a big contribution from Elijah Hughes, netting 15 points with six rebounds and three steals in 31 minutes. Darius Brown added 14 points, five assists and a pair of steals in 23 minutes of relief. Nae'Qwan Tomlin had 12 points and a block in 22 minutes off the bench to round out Cleveland's seven double-digit scorers. The Charge went up 7-6 with 10:00 left in the first quarter for a lead they would never relinquish that went up to as many as 19.

The Bulls were paced by DJ Steward's game-high 32 points off the bench to go along with seven assists and five rebounds in 35 minutes. Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 21 points with six boards and five assists in 37 minutes.

The Charge begin a three-game road trip with a visit to the Motor City Cruise (Detroit Pistons) on Sunday, November 24 at 6:00 p.m.

