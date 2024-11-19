Game Preview: at Wisconsin Herd

November 19, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Last Meeting: W, 117-106 on 11/21/24

Live Stream: ESPN+

All-Time Record: 4-3

Streak: W1

The Skyforce seeks a three-game winning streak tonight in Oshkosh, WI, as the team went on to sweep a two-game series against the Cleveland Charge over the weekend in Sioux Falls.

Miami HEAT two-way player Josh Christopher led the Skyforce (2-2) with 24 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals. Isaiah Stevens produced his second-straight game of 10-plus assists, going for 21 points on 5-9 FGA, 10 assists and three steals.

HEAT two-way player Keshad Johnson added 17 points and nine rebounds, his third-straight game of 15-plus points and nine-plus rebounds. Bryson Warren led off the bench with 12 points and three rebounds. Warren was key off the bench in the two-game series against Cleveland, averaging 10.5 points on 45.5 percent from beyond the arc.

The Herd comes into the contest with the Skyforce on a three-game losing streak, after dropping a back-to-back against the Grand Rapids Gold over the weekend, as well.

Stevie Thompson leads Wisconsin with 28.7 points per game on 48.3 percent shooting, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per 40.4 minutes a game. Former Miami HEAT first round pick Justice Winslow has appeared in one game for the Herd, averaging 17.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks, as well.

The Herd has struggled offensively so far in the Tip-Off Tournament, ranking 30th in points per game (94.3), field goal percentage (39.0) and 28th in three point percentage, as well (28.3).

Sioux Falls hosts Indiana over the weekend, with tip-off slated for 7:00 PM CST on Friday and Saturday from the Sanford Pentagon. Wisconsin travels to Windy City on Thursday.

SKYFORCE DNA

- Through four games, the Sioux Falls Skyforce has one of the best defensive units in the NBA G League. The team ranks sixth (102.0) in defensive rating and third in defensive rebounds (36.8).

- The Skyforce is also holding opponents to just 31.1 percent from beyond the arc, which ranks 10th in the NBA G League. Teams are also grabbing just 11.1 offensive rebounds per game against Sioux Falls, which also ranks 10th. The Force is manufacturing 18.1 opponent turnovers per game, which ranks 10th, as well.

- Sioux Falls is just one of three teams to rank in the top 10 so far this season in opponents three-point percentage, opponents offensive rebounds and opponents turnovers.

FLOOR GENERAL

- Skyforce guard Isaiah Stevens is making a case as a top guard early in his NBA G League career.

- In his last two games, Stevens has a 23/2 assist-to-turnover ratio, which ranks first in the NBA G League. His 35/11 assist-to-turnover ratio ranks second in the entire G League so far this season, as well.

- Of players with 30+ assists on the season, Stevens is the only player in the league to shoot above 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from beyond the arc.

OUR LAST MEETING

- Sioux Falls edged Wisconsin in the last meeting between the two teams, with a 117-106 advantage at Oshkosh Arena.

- Cole Swider led the way with 34 points, while Jamal Cain added 19 and Justin Champagnie contributed 17 points and 10 rebounds.

