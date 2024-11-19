Herd Falls to Sioux Falls

November 19, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the Sioux Falls Skyforce 121-109.

Milwaukee Bucks two-way player Stanley Umude led the Herd with 27 points while Milwaukee Bucks assignment player Chris Livingston added 26 points.

The top scorer for the Sioux Falls Skyforce was Josh Christopher with 25 points followed by Keshad Johnson with a double-double of 22 points and 12 rebounds. Nassir Little also recorded a double-double of 17 points and 20 rebounds.

The Sioux Falls Skyforce got out to a flashy start with a powerful dunk which propelled them to a 9-2 advantage. Stanley Umude responded by scoring nine of the Herd's first 11 points to bring them within one. Tyler Smith and Liam Robbins combined for four points, but the Skyforce outscored them by six to stay ahead. Sioux Falls continued to dominate the floor offensively raining in a 12-7 run. The Skyforce held a 36-22 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

Chris Livingston and James Akinjo teamed up for back-to-back baskets to start the second quarter. Sioux Falls quickly answered with a pair of baskets to take them out of striking distance. The Skyforce continued to hold a 20+ point edge until Liam Robbins and Stanley Umude connected on shots from beyond the arc which didn't slow down the Skyforce shooting over 50% from the field and pushing back ahead by 23 points. An AJ Johnson layup alongside a three-point play by Stanley Umude cut the Skyforce lead down. Ultimately, the Sioux Falls Skyforce led 72-47 at the break. Stanley Umude guided the Herd with 20 points.

The Skyforce were hot in the third quarter connecting on an 8-3 run to increase their lead to 30 points. Both teams traded baskets for two minutes before Chris Livingston knocked down five straight points while Tyler Smith added a jump shot. Wisconsin continued to match Skyforce in each basket until Stephen Thompson Jr. converted a four-point play followed by another three-pointer to bring the Herd within 17. Sioux Falls hit a last-second shot to go ahead 101-82 at the end of the third quarter.

Stephen Thompson Jr. converted a layup for the first basket of the fourth quarter. The Sioux Falls lead fluctuated between 18-20 until the Skyforce secured two consecutive baskets to go up by 23. Wisconsin rebounded with five straight points. Sioux Falls secured one basket before the Herd outscored them 4-0 to make it a 16-point game with three minutes remaining. The Skyforce built their lead back to 20 before the Herd scored the last eight points of the game. The Herd lost 121-109.

The Wisconsin Herd will hit the road to take on the Windy City Bulls on Thursday, November 21 with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. CST.

