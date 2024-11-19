Windy City Loses Road Matchup to Cleveland

November 19, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Windy City Bulls News Release







Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, lost on the road to the Cleveland Charge 118-129 Tuesday night. Chicago Bulls two-way guard DJ Steward led all scorers with 32 points, while also adding seven assists and five rebounds.

Windy City guard Javon Freeman-Liberty added 21 points in the loss. Center David Muoka posted a career-high 18 points, making all seven of his field goal attempts for the Bulls. Rookie forward Marcus Domask also had a career-best 14 points, going 6-9 from the floor.

Cleveland dominated the first quarter by knocking down six three-pointers and left the frame leading 35-21. The Charge kept firing in the second, shooting 50% from beyond the arc, and entered halftime up 15 points.

Windy City came out hot in the second half, cutting the Charge's lead to two points midway through the third quarter. Steward was dominant, dropping 12 points in the period. Cleveland hit back to expand its advantage, though, and was up 96-87 entering the fourth. The Charge then recorded 33 points in the final quarter to pull away and notch their second victory of the season.

Cleveland center Pete Nance and forward Jules Bernard led the Charge with 27 points and 25 points respectively. Guard Jacob Gilyard dished out a game-high 13 assists.

Windy City falls to 1-5 with the defeat, while Cleveland improves to 2-3. The Bulls return home for their next matchup against the Wisconsin Herd on Thursday, November 21, at 7pm. The game will be broadcast on Chicago Sports Network Plus and ESPN+.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from November 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.