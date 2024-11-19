Jalen Pickett Named NBA G League Player of the Week

November 19, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The NBA G League has announced that Jalen Pickett has been named the NBA G League Player of the Week for games played Nov. 8 through Nov. 17. Pickett currently averages a double-double with 26.5 PPG, 10.8 RPG, and 9.0 APG.

He has recorded a double-double in three of his first four games this season with the Gold. On Nov. 10, he set a career-high, scoring 37 points against the Windy City Bulls.

Now in his second season with the Denver Nuggets organization, Pickett made a strong impact with the Grand Rapids Gold last season, appearing in 24 games and averaging 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 8.9 assists in 36.1 minutes per game.

A standout from Penn State University, Pickett was selected 32nd overall in the 2023 NBA Draft. At Penn State, he earned numerous accolades, including First Team All-Big Ten honors, and demonstrated his ability to excel in high-pressure situations. That tenacity and leadership have carried over to his professional career, making him a vital asset to both the Nuggets and the Grand Rapids Gold.

