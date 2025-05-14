Season in Review: Keshad Johnson

From a two-way contract, to a standard deal, Keshad Johnson showed growth and steady upside to continue the HEAT pipeline through Sioux Falls.

Showtime got his professional career off running, averaging 21.2 points on 54.9 FG% (39.6 3P%), 8.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks per 34.9 minutes in 13 appearances in the Tip-Off Tournament.

Johnson also posted 16+ points (20+ in six-of-eight) in eight-straight games to start his professional career, highlighted by 34 points on 13-17 FGA (4-5 3PA), seven rebounds and two steals (+33 plus-minus) against Indiana on Nov. 23rd.

Showtime appeared in 15 regular season games on assignment with Sioux Falls, averaging 15.1 points on 48.1 FG%, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.5 blocks and five double doubles.

He posted his best game of the regular season on Mar. 16th versus Iowa, going for 28 points on 10-17 FGA, six rebounds and three blocks. The Skyforce was 10-3 in games where Showtime posted 20+ points and 11-4 in games when he had 9+ rebounds, as well.

After the Skyforce season ended, Johnson appeared in nine games for the HEAT, highlighted by 17 points on 7-9 FGA, eight rebounds and two steals on Apr. 13th against the Washington Wizards.







Season in Review: Keshad Johnson

